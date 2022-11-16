See the magical Christmas light show near Montreal that's part of a 25-million LED display

Laval is shining real bright.

Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has an entire pavilion devoured to Christmas, as part of its 25-million LED display.

Officially called “Nouvelle Féerie de Lumières,” the entire display is produced by Cavalia, the Montreal-based company that specializes in the creation and production of live shows.

Overall, Illumi has 19 magical light universes, all of which can be accessed by foot or car as a drive-thru.

Illumi says “state-of-the-art programming and high-definition projections” will blow your mind through two different routes, a 3 km trek by foot, or a newly configured car route that allows visitors to soak up the views without getting out of the car.

Illumi says a limited number of entries per day and per time slot are available and advance purchase is strongly recommended.

Tickets for the venue, located about 22 kilometres outside of Montreal, cost $15.75 for children (0 to 13 years old), $19.25 for seniors (65+), and $21.75 for general admission (13+).

The entire Illumi site opens at 4:30 pm every day and closes at 9 pm.