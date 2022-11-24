5 magical Christmas events coming to Montreal's "coolest street"

View this post on Instagram
Christmas tree sale
The annual Christmas sale features natural trees back at the corner of Galt and Wellington street. Proceeds will benefit the Harmonie Richelieu of Verdun.
When: November 26 to December 11
Where: Corner of Galt and Wellington
Times: Thursday and Friday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Price: From $22 to $55
- You might also like:
- Lace 'em up: Downtown's giant FREE skating rink is returning to Montreal
- Magical Christmas fountain is now open at this downtown Montreal mall (PHOTOS)
- Tis the season: 6 Montreal Christmas markets worth checking out during the holidays
The Pôle Well Advent Calendar Contest
View this post on Instagram
For this contest, a Pôle Well vendor is giving away a prize every day through December 25 in the form of an advent calendar contest.
You only need to register once, and your name will be kept in the bank throughout the three-week-long competition.
Click here to sign up.
Trio Java
Where: Boul. Lasalle and 6th Avenue
Times: 4:30 pm to 5 pm; 5:45 pm to 6:15 pm; 7 pm to 7:30 pm
Price: Free
Pôle Well Choir – Carte Blanche Quartet
If you missed the Java Trio, you’ll still have the chance to take part in a good old-fashioned Christmas singalong with the Carte Blanch Quartet, who will be performing traditional carols along with jazzy arrangements.
When: Friday, December 16
Where: Boul. Lasalle and 6th Avenue
Times: 4:30 pm to 5 pm; 5:45 pm to 6:15 pm; 7 pm to 7:30 pm
Price: Free
A visit from Santa Claus
Good old Saint Nick is stopping by Wellington one week before Christmas. Families will have the chance to take photos with him under the giant Christmas tree at Pôle Well from 10 am to 1 pm.
When: Saturday, December 17
Where: 4155 Wellington Street
Times: 10 am to 1 pm
Price: Free