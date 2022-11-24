EventsChristmas

5 magical Christmas events coming to Montreal's "coolest street"

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Nov 24 2022, 9:55 pm
Promenade Wellington
Verdun’s Wellington Promenade recently announced its slew of holiday activities for the month of December, and it’s the closest you can get to going inside a snow globe.
From trees, carolers, and the big man himself, here’s how the schedule will play out.

Christmas tree sale

noel-sapins-web21carolineperronphotographies-2-min-1024x684

Promenade Wellington

The annual Christmas sale features natural trees back at the corner of Galt and Wellington street. Proceeds will benefit the Harmonie Richelieu of Verdun.

When: November 26 to December 11
Where: Corner of Galt and Wellington
Times: Thursday and Friday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Price: From $22 to $55

The Pôle Well Advent Calendar Contest

For this contest, a Pôle Well vendor is giving away a prize every day through December 25 in the form of an advent calendar contest.

You only need to register once, and your name will be kept in the bank throughout the three-week-long competition.

Click here to sign up.

Trio Java

promenade wellington

Promenade Wellington

The Trio Java Chante Noël will walk the main street and surrounding areas, harmonizing in festive costumes to spread Christmas cheer. We’d suggest looking out for them but they’re a little hard to miss.
When: Friday, December 2
Where: Boul. Lasalle and 6th Avenue
Times: 4:30 pm to 5 pm; 5:45 pm to 6:15 pm; 7 pm to 7:30 pm
Price: Free

Pôle Well Choir – Carte Blanche Quartet

If you missed the Java Trio, you’ll still have the chance to take part in a good old-fashioned Christmas singalong with the Carte Blanch Quartet, who will be performing traditional carols along with jazzy arrangements.

When: Friday, December 16
Where: Boul. Lasalle and 6th Avenue
Times: 4:30 pm to 5 pm; 5:45 pm to 6:15 pm; 7 pm to 7:30 pm
Price: Free

A visit from Santa Claus

promenade wellington santa

Promenade Wellington

Good old Saint Nick is stopping by Wellington one week before Christmas. Families will have the chance to take photos with him under the giant Christmas tree at Pôle Well from 10 am to 1 pm.

When: Saturday, December 17
Where: 4155 Wellington Street
Times: 10 am to 1 pm
Price: Free

