5 magical Christmas events coming to Montreal's "coolest street"

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Verdun’s Wellington Promenade recently announced its slew of holiday activities for the month of December, and it’s the closest you can get to going inside a snow globe.

From trees, carolers, and the big man himself, here’s how the schedule will play out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Promenade Wellington (@promenadewellington)

Christmas tree sale

The annual Christmas sale features natural trees back at the corner of Galt and Wellington street. Proceeds will benefit the Harmonie Richelieu of Verdun.

When: November 26 to December 11

Where: Corner of Galt and Wellington

Times: Thursday and Friday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Price: From $22 to $55

The Pôle Well Advent Calendar Contest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Promenade Wellington (@promenadewellington)

For this contest, a Pôle Well vendor is giving away a prize every day through December 25 in the form of an advent calendar contest.

You only need to register once, and your name will be kept in the bank throughout the three-week-long competition.

Click here to sign up.

Trio Java

The Trio Java Chante Noël will walk the main street and surrounding areas, harmonizing in festive costumes to spread Christmas cheer. We’d suggest looking out for them but they’re a little hard to miss.

When: Friday, December 2

Where: Boul. Lasalle and 6th Avenue

Times: 4:30 pm to 5 pm; 5:45 pm to 6:15 pm; 7 pm to 7:30 pm

Price: Free

Pôle Well Choir – Carte Blanche Quartet

If you missed the Java Trio, you’ll still have the chance to take part in a good old-fashioned Christmas singalong with the Carte Blanch Quartet, who will be performing traditional carols along with jazzy arrangements.

When: Friday, December 16

Where: Boul. Lasalle and 6th Avenue

Times: 4:30 pm to 5 pm; 5:45 pm to 6:15 pm; 7 pm to 7:30 pm

Price: Free

A visit from Santa Claus

Good old Saint Nick is stopping by Wellington one week before Christmas. Families will have the chance to take photos with him under the giant Christmas tree at Pôle Well from 10 am to 1 pm.

When: Saturday, December 17

Where: 4155 Wellington Street

Times: 10 am to 1 pm

Price: Free