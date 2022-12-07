Christmas choppin': Santa Claus touching down near Montreal VIA HELICOPTER this weekend

Forget Christmas shopping, how about some Christmas chopping? Because jolly ol’ Saint Nick is touching down outside Montreal this weekend in style.

We’re used to seeing Santa Claus travel across the skies in a sleigh with reindeer in tow, but this weekend, the big man will touch down via helicopter.

As per tradition at Les Glissades du Domaine des Pays d’en Haut in Piedmont — about 50 minutes outside of Montreal — Santa Claus will descend from the sky in a helicopter on Sunday, December 11.

Children will be able to pose for pictures with the big man and then enjoy the site’s gorgeous snow tubing slides.

Hot chocolate and candy canes will be served and there will be mascots, inflatable games, and the famous taffy from La Cabane will also be available.

Founded in 1964, Les Glissades offers 61 slopes for all levels of outdoors folk that includes 15,000 lifts per hour, 80-meter vertical drops, and a massive venue that hosts all sorts of daring snow-related activities including bobsleigh, snow rafting, tornadoes, tubing, and the Vortex360.

Tickets range from $11.99 to $33.99 per person, based on how long you plan on staying.

Santa “Chopper” Claus touches down at 11 am on Sunday.

When: Sunday, December 11

Time: 11 am arrival (venue open 10 am to 4 pm)

Where: Domaine des Pays d’en Haut: 440, chemin Avila, Piedmont

Price: $11.99 to $33.99, available online and on-site