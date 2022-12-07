Traditional 137-year-old Victorian-era Montreal home on the market for $2.2M (PHOTOS)

Do you fancy a traditional Victorian-style house in Montreal? Maybe one that faces the iconic Saint-Louis Square?

The classic Montreal-style home was built in 1885 and has five liveable units for sale at a modest $2,225,000.

The main unit of the quintupled is a spacious seven-room apartment with 12-foot-high ceilings, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a powder room.

The building has four other units which real estate agency Via Capitale says has had several “improvements” over the years. The agency says the building has “huge potential” and acknowledges it as a “rare opportunity” to invest or live inside such an exceptional spot.

Located on Square Saint-Louis, which has been called the “closest thing to a European neighbourhood square you’ll find this side of the Atlantic,” it’s an absolute gem found in one of Montreal’s most popular public spaces.

The second unit has a small kitchen, bathroom, and two bedrooms and the third unit is lush with exposed brick and wood beams, along with a cozy kitchen, and large bedroom.

The fourth and fifth units — both located on the “garden level” — each has a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen space.

For Montrealers that are fans of The Plateau, this place is a big-time win. Consider joining with other investors to turn this into a multi-family home or rental space.

Just remember who to invite to the homecoming party… (us).

Via Capitale 2022