Here's how to score a spot at Montreal's immensely popular FREE infinity room exhibit

The good news: Montreal has been enjoying a mesmerizing free infinity room exhibit since July, courtesy of acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The bad news: tickets are so highly sought after, it’s tough to wiggle your way in.

While speaking with Daily Hive, Cheryl Sim, the managing director at the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art shared a few tidbits on how to get into the exhibit.

Sim says the exhibition is primarily meant to serve as an introduction to the works of Kusama and says it’s amazing that the 93-year-old Japanese artist is “one of the most popular living artists in the world today.” Sim thinks it’s wonderful that Montrealers are coming out to experience contemporary art and helping to “break down entrenched perceptions of what contemporary art is and who it’s for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandrine Poirier-Boivin (@sandrine.pb)

Sim says managing the exhibition has helped underscore the venue’s desire to provide a “quality experience for the visitor, making sure they have good access to viewing the works while keeping the line-ups to see the famous infinity mirrored rooms to a reasonable wait time as well.”

Every month, 5,000 new tickets are released but because Kusama is such a hot draw, admission spaces and reservations fill up quickly.

This weekend, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art will offer a walk-in hour on Sunday (October 30), meaning no reservations will be required from 11 am to 12 pm. The PHI Foundation will hand out 40 tickets to the first people in line, first-come, first-served.

Sim says the venue also offers walk-in guided tours on Tuesday mornings — but places are limited to ten people per visit (which lasts an hour). “We have also maintained guided visits for school and community groups throughout the whole duration of the exhibition,” says the director.

More information on accessing the exhibit can be found right here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Frankcombe (@alextheurbanist)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anything Red In Montreal (@redinmtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karimg (@_karimg_)

Sim says Kusama has “demonstrated an amazing knack for attracting people to her work.”

Since the late 1960s, the artist’s popularity with a critical mass of people started with her “happenings” and grew exponentially through the exposure of her highly photogenic Infinity Mirrored Rooms on social media. Sim says this has created a “perfect storm for whipping up an overwhelming appetite for her work amongst a broad audience, selling out entire exhibition dates in a few hours wherever she exhibits in the world. Montreal follows that trend which means that tickets for her shows are just as sought after as tickets for a rock concert or Broadway show that will have folks camping out overnight.”

Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fondation PHI pour l’art contemporain (@fondationphi)

When: From now until January 15, 2023

Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: PHI Foundation — 451 Saint-Jean Street

Price: FREE