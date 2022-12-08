Snap pics for FREE at Montreal's secret photogenic Christmas alleyway

How does an enchanting, holiday-themed alleyway sound as the backdrop for this year’s Christmas photos?

The coolest street in the world launched its Enchanted Alley on Wednesday night, offering guests a free Christmassy public space to go snap heavy.

Promenade Wellington — who’ve launched an entire month of holiday activities — tells Daily Hive its photogenic alleyway will be open “at all times” for the rest of December.

Guests are invited to take their own pictures in the Enchanted Alley, using the hashtag #VerdunLuv when sharing across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Along with exposed brick on both sides, the alleyway is decorated with luscious greenery and wreaths, fairy lights, and two transparent Christmas balls with the words “Pole Well” — a rhyme with the French word Noël and a shoutout to rue Wellington.

Part of the fun about the Enchanted Alley is finding it.

The alleyway is located behind the popular bar Palco and the Dollarama (4023 Wellington).