Block party: A Canadian street was just named the coolest in the entire world

The coolest street in the entire world is in Montreal.

At least, that is according to global magazine Time Out and the 20,000 urbanites it surveyed.

The 54-year-old UK-based publication, which now has channels in London, New York, Paris, Montreal, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Singapore — to name a few — has ranked the world’s top streets based on local experts and readers.

The ranking includes food, fun, culture, and community, of which Montreal’s Rue Wellington came out on top.

“From grand avenues and shopping strips to pedestrianized backstreets and leafy squares, these streets are manageable microcosms of the world’s most exciting cities – each one chock-full of independent businesses, creative humans, and everything else that makes urban life brilliant,” says the Time Out’s 33 coolest streets in the world. “Ready to take a stroll?”

Located in the heart of Montreal’s Verdun neighbourhood, “Wellington” (as it is affectionately known by locals) is constantly evolving. Promenade Wellington, the vibrant 1.3-km strip that is pedestrian-only from June to mid-September, is also home to over 250 businesses — from the city’s newest bagel shop (Wellington Bagels) to a next-level specialty beer store.

Wellington is also a constantly-bustling street throughout the season, offering everything from a free giant puppet festival in the summer to a maple syrup fest in the spring, and even a trendy evolving alleyway nook.

Time Out says the street’s ambiance is accentuated by local patrons lining up outside popular sandwich shops (specifically Boss), and terraces like Bar Palco and their tasty $1 oysters.

The publication also highlights Wellington’s restaurant scene, highlighting the “sparkling new bistro Paname,” Les Street Monkeys, El Sabor’s tacos, coffee spot Lili & Oli, and local watering hole Verdun Beach (not to be confused with Verdun’s actual beach).

“Rue Wellington keeps reinventing itself, and Montrealers are here for it,” says Time Out Canada’s Editor Laura Osborne. “It’s a family-friendly strip where live music mingles in the air with the smell of freshly made bagels. It’s where the sound of happy afternoon beach-goers making their way to the ‘secret beach’ is matched by the clinking of al fresco cocktails late into the evening. In short, it’s a street you may never want to leave, and we’re cool with that.”

The trendy commercial street is accessible by three metro stations as well as bike paths that lead to and from downtown Montreal, a simple cruise from Peel Street.

Every year, Time Out polls thousands of people across the globe to fill out rankings of the coolest places to live, work, and play. This time around, the Time Out Index asked over 20,000 city-dwellers which specific streets were number one.

The publication says it also consulted its global network of Time Out editors and experts to “weigh the candidates to ultimately make the call on their city’s number one hotspot.”

The Time Out Index’s annual ranking of the world’s greatest cities also ranked Montreal as the 9th best city worldwide, which came as absolutely no surprise to anyone (except maybe Toronto.)

Here’s how Time Out’s coolest street ranking unfolded for 2022. Maybe next year, Toronto. Maybe next year.