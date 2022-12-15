With only about two weeks left in 2022, Montreal is bustling with great things to do all weekend.

The city has exploded with festive activities, holiday fun, and a bunch of Christmas markets.

As we prep to kick our feet up for the holidays, here are a bunch of great things to do in Montreal all weekend.

What: One of Montreal’s most stunning cafes will be hosting a free holiday event this weekend.

Crew Collective & Cafe, the stylish 12,000 sq ft coworking space inside the Royal Bank Tower in Montreal, announced that they are hosting a holiday market full of local vendors.

The second edition of the market takes place from December 16 to 18 in the historic 93-year-old building, which was voted by Forbes as one of the best coworking spots in the world.

When: December 16 to 18

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 360 rue Saint Jacques

What: The Christmas market season is in full swing and an iconic Verdun one will be hosting 85 different local vendors.

The Collectif Créatif Montréal is hosting a weekend-long event, offering a slew of locally made products ranging from clothes, accessories, toys, art, candles, food, goodies, and more.

When: December 17 to 18

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Auditorium de Verdun; 4110 Boulevard LaSalle, Verdun

What: The iconic Nutcracker score has been the background music of the holidays for the past 130 years and you’ll be able to enjoy the gorgeous ballet live in Montreal all month.

For the 58th year, the full-length rendition of Les Grands Ballet’s magical The Nutcracker returns to Montreal’s Place des Arts.

“Les Grands Ballets revives a beautiful tradition that families have enjoyed together since 1964,” says the event listing. “The Nutcracker is a wild display of colours, magic, and beauty.”

When: From now until December 30

Time: 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

Price: $57 to $159, available online

What: The largest public skating rink in Montreal is welcoming Santa Claus and his elves this weekend.

Set to the backdrop of the city skyline, the Old Port Skating Rink is traditionally known for its outstanding quality of ice, excellent facilities, and breathtaking views of the city and the Saint Lawrence River.

It’s not hyperbolic to call it the place to go skating in Montreal.

Let’s be honest, there’s no better way to stick it to winter than bundling up and hitting the ice.

When: Saturday, December 17 (Rink open from now until March)

Time: 10 am to 9 pm, Monday to Wednesday; 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Sunday

Where: Bonsecours Basin

Price: $8.25, general admission (13 and older) | $5.65, kids (six to 12) | FREE, children (under six)

What: How does an enchanting holiday-themed alleyway sound as the backdrop for this year’s Christmas photos?

The coolest street in the world launched its Enchanted Alley earlier this month, offering guests a free Christmassy public space to go snap heavy.

Promenade Wellington, which has launched an entire month of holiday activities, tells Daily Hive its photogenic alleyway will be open “at all times” for the rest of December.

Guests are invited to take their own pictures in the Enchanted Alley, using the hashtag #VerdunLuv when sharing across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

When: Every day

Time: 24/7

Where: Palco and the Dollarama (4023 Wellington)

Price: Free

What: The 13th edition of the interactive and luminous festival Luminothérapie has officially kicked off, offering all new interactions on the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink, a series of six colourful installations on Ste. Catherine, and original video projections.

When: From now until March 5, 2023

Time: 10 am to 11 pm

Where: Quartier des spectacles

Price: FREE

What: One of the most authentic Christmas markets in the entire province is entering its last of four weekends on the South Shore.

Complete with musicians, folk dancers, confit duck, and fresh pretzels, a collection of Quebec’s finest craftsmen have set up shop on site until December 18, perfect for loading up on last-minute stocking stuffers, toys for the little ones, local treats, and of course, mulled wine.

More than 40,000 visitors have checked out the 16th edition of the market, which has over 110 local merchants selling everything you might need for the holidays.

It’s a jolly good time. So much so that it’s been named one of the world’s best Christmas markets.

When: December 16 to 18

Time: Friday, 4 pm to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 340 rue Saint-Charles Ouest

Price: Free admission

What: The largest trade show for locally made products in all of Canada has kicked off its 10-day stay in Montreal and it concludes this weekend.

Featuring nearly 200 Quebec artists and merchants, this is THE place to go if you want holiday gifts, food, and locally-made knickknacks.

When: From now until December 18

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Olympic Stadium

Price: $10, available online

What: Take the time to enjoy a stroll through a quaint and festive path full of little shops at the gorgeous Jean-Talon Christmas Market.

Featuring over a dozen local artisans, seasonal snacks, and entertainment, you can’t go wrong.

When: Every day until December 18

Time: Friday, noon to 6 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 7070 Henri Julien Avenue