Holiday must-see: The world's largest log castle just outside Montreal (PHOTOS)

A bucket list destination just outside of Montreal should be on your holiday radar.

Fairmont Le Château Montebello ramps up the holiday cheer in December and it’s a sight to see.

Known for its rustic-chic flair fused with French-Canadian hospitality, the hotel is actually the largest log castle in the entire world.

With easy access to the nation’s capital and about 135 km outside of Montreal, the Fairmont Le Château Montebello is set on 300 acres of land, overlooking the Ottawa River.

The hotel offers 210 guest rooms and suites along with more than 40 wintertime activities.

And check out that fireplace.

“In true resort style, everything is right here,” says the hotel’s website. “Lounge by the largest indoor hotel pool in Canada or luxuriate at the spa.”

Every holiday season the hotel decorates its entire lobby with a massive Christmas tree, decor, and even sets up Santa’s workshop for the kids.

Or you can sip white martinis in the château’s magnificent 1930s lodge by the towering three-story stone fireplace, the iconic centrepiece of the biggest log cabin ever built.

Sound festive enough? Rooms start at $413 a night.

Pricey, yes. But think of all of the photo ops…

