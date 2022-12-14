The festive downtown Montreal square that's full of Christmas cheer (PHOTOS)

Montreal is full of great photogenic Christmas spots, but Phillips Square should low-key be on your holiday snapping radar.

Plus, think of all the Christmas shopping you can do afterwards.

If you don’t frequent the popular high-end shopping block between Boulevard Robert-Bourassa and Aylmer Street, you might want to adjust your downtown route.

Check it out, Hotel Birks looks like it’s right out of a New York City holiday flick:

Square Phillips itself is shining bright with illuminated reindeer, birds, and archways — perfect for the ‘gram. Not to mention the square’s King Edward VII monument.

If that’s not enough, the Christ Church Cathedral is absolutely magical and looks like a Hallmark card.

Have at it, Montreal. And be sure to tag #dailyhivemtl to share your proof.

