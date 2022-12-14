The festive downtown Montreal square that's full of Christmas cheer (PHOTOS)
Montreal is full of great photogenic Christmas spots, but Phillips Square should low-key be on your holiday snapping radar.
Plus, think of all the Christmas shopping you can do afterwards.
If you don’t frequent the popular high-end shopping block between Boulevard Robert-Bourassa and Aylmer Street, you might want to adjust your downtown route.
Check it out, Hotel Birks looks like it’s right out of a New York City holiday flick:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Square Phillips itself is shining bright with illuminated reindeer, birds, and archways — perfect for the ‘gram. Not to mention the square’s King Edward VII monument.
If that’s not enough, the Christ Church Cathedral is absolutely magical and looks like a Hallmark card.
Have at it, Montreal. And be sure to tag #dailyhivemtl to share your proof.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Shine bright: The 8 best places to see FREE Christmas lights in Montreal right now (PHOTOS)
- Where to see the best Christmas light displays and events around Montreal (MAP)
- Over a million lights: The perfect Christmas village near Montreal for a holiday day trip