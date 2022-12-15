Canada's largest T&T Supermarket is now open in Montreal (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

Montreal now has a massive new T&T Supermarket, the largest location of the popular chain in the entire country.

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and now in Quebec.

Headquartered out of BC after being founded in Vancouver in 1993 by Tina Lee, Montreal’s T&T Supermarket is conveniently located between Highway 15 and 40 in Saint-Laurent.

The nearly 70,000 sq ft is seriously impressive, offering a vast and unique selection of Asian products, including a wide variety of fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, daily baked bread, ready-to-eat meals, and its popular T&T private label collection.

“Opening a store in Quebec is like opening a store in a new country—the language is different and the laws are different,” said Store Manager Alexandre Chang at Wednesday’s opening.

The bright and spacious grocery store offers a distinctive selection of items that you won’t be able to find at regular Quebec-based shops.

Produce standouts include dragon fruit, elephant papaya, fuyū, pomelo, carambola, yacón, dates, Sinko pears, among others — all ripe for the picking.

The market also has an impressive collection of mushrooms (unlike anything I’ve ever seen), Choy, and greens.

But the market’s biggest appeal might be its collection of meat. It’s admittedly refreshing to see chicken for sale at less than $5 a pound and the supermarket is flaunting tempting deals on pork, beef, seafood (both frozen and fresh), and chicken for the foreseeable future.

Instant noodles, ramen, and soy are also big draws. Chang told Daily Hive you won’t find a collection of soy or other Asian-specialty products like this “anywhere else in the Montreal area.”

Similar to Costco, T&T also has several testing outlets spread out across the space, offering free samples of unique products that are exclusive to the brand.

There’s also another big draw: the first Chinese supermarket self-serve in Canada, offering all the Asian food classics: sweet & sour pork, Yangzhou fried rice, general tao, spare ribs, fish roe, soups, and decadent sushi.

Beer drinkers might also be happy to see a vast collection Asahi and Kirin Ichiban — the latter of which is exclusive to T&T.

Take time to really dive into the new T&T Supermarket, you’re gonna need it. It’s seriously huge.

T&T Supermarkets operates 29 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and now one in Quebec.

Chang says she hopes T&T can offer Quebecers a reprieve from inflation-heavy products at other supermarkets and urges locals to try things they can’t get anywhere else.

T&T Supermarket is located at 300 avenue Sainte-Croix in Saint-Laurent and is open every day from 9 am to 9 pm.