One of Montreal’s most stunning cafes will be hosting a free holiday event this weekend.

Crew Collective & Cafe, the stylish 12,000 sq ft coworking space inside the Royal Bank Tower in Montreal, announced that they are hosting a holiday market full of local vendors.

The second edition of the market takes place from December 16 to 18 in the historic 93-year-old building, which was voted by Forbes as one of the best coworking spots in the world.

Speaking with Daily Hive, a representative for Crew Collective & Cafe said there will be chocolate, ceramics, jewelry, new and vintage clothing, candles, prints, skincare, flowers, wreaths, leather bags, baked goods, oils, hot sauces, alcohol, and much more.

The Crew Collective & Cafe team will also be putting forward a specially designed holiday menu (to eat in or take out): beef bourguignon, melting brie, and millefeuille (just to name a few), plus local beers and natural wines!

Crew Collective says the price range for products will vary, seeing as the artisans will be selling a mix of local products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crew Collective & Cafe (@crewcollectivecafe)

Here are some of the vendors who will be setting up camp this weekend at the cafe’s holiday market:

Crew Collective & Cafe Holiday Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crew Collective & Cafe (@crewcollectivecafe)

When: December 16 to 18

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 360 rue Saint Jacques