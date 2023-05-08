EventsStampedeConcerts

The Back Alley is bringing in Puerto Rican star Farruko for the Calgary Stampede

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
May 8 2023, 6:00 pm
The Back Alley is bringing in Puerto Rican star Farruko for the Calgary Stampede
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
The Back Alley is making a strong first impression with its debut Calgary Stampede tent with Farruko the latest big name announced.

Farruko is coming to The Back Alley event tent during the Calgary Stampede on Friday, July 14.

Farruko’s song “Pepas” was a massive hit, and the Back Alley says it continues to be the biggest one they play every weekend.

Farruko Calgary Stampede

The Back Alley

Farruko has also been nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album. This will be his Calgary debut, and is part of a huge lineup from the Back Alley.

Along with Farruko, The Back Alley is bringing in Sean Paul, Our Lady Peace, The Headstones, and Bush for their first-ever Stampede Tent.

If you want to see some of these shows and get paid to do so, the Back Alley is hosting two hiring fairs leading up to the big party.

They will be inside the iconic nightclub on Thursday, May 18, and Sunday, June 4. Anyone interested is encouraged to head down with a resume and a copy of their valid pro-serve.

Tickets for this and all other Back Alley shows are on sale now.

Farruko at The Back Alley Calgary Stampede Events tent

When: Friday, July 14
Where: The Back Alley Calgary Stampede Events tent
Tickets: On sale now.

Peter Klein
+ Listed
+ Stampede
+ Concerts
