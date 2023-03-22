EventsStampedeConcerts

Another act is coming to the new Back Alley Stampede Tent

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
Mar 22 2023, 5:33 pm
The Back Alley/Beama Visual Entertainments
The new Back Alley Stampede Tent made waves with its first announcement and now they are adding an iconic Canadian group to their lineup.

The Back Alley announced that Our Lady Peace will be coming to its brand new tent on the first Friday of the Calgary Stampede, July 7.

Back Alley Stampede Tent

The Back Alley

The Ontario group is a four-time Juno winner and has 19 top 10 songs in Canada.

Whether you are going as a group or a “One Man Army,” tickets are expected to go fast and are on sale now!

General admission tickets are $70.94, and VIP tickets that get you early entrance and bottle service are coming in at $171.09.

This is the first year the Back Alley is putting on a tent for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Calgary Stampede Tent

The Back Alley

The organization made the announcement last week, while also announcing that Sean Paul will be headlining the event on July 11.

The tent will be running throughout the entire Stampede from July 6 to July 16, with more concerts and events to be announced later.

Back Alley has also said it will be doing a hiring fair before the big event kicks off.

Our Lady Peace at The Back Alley Stampede Tent

When: July 7, 2023
Where: The Back Alley Stampede Tent — 4630 Macleod Trail South
Time: 6 pm
Cost: $70.94 to $171.09

