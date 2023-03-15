AEW wrestling is bringing two shows to Alberta this summer

One of pro wrestling’s biggest promotions, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is coming to Alberta for two shows this summer.

AEW is bringing its TV shows Dynamite and Rampage to Rogers Place in Edmonton on July 5. Then they come back to Alberta for the Calgary Stampede with a House Rules show on July 15 at Scotiabank Saddledome.

This is the first time that All Elite Wrestling will venture into Alberta since its beginning in 2019.

AEW features Canadian stars Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Ethan Page along with other familiar names like Sting, Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe and some new stars like MJF, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and Dr. Britt Baker.

Tickets for the Calgary show go on sale this Friday, but Edmonton fans have to wait until March 24 to get their hands on their tickets.

This is part of a larger Canadian tour featuring TV tapings in Regina, Saskatoon, and Hamilton and a Pay Per View called Forbidden Door in Toronto on June 25 at Scotiabank Centre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@aew)

Calgary fans may be disappointed about being the only Canadian stop that doesn’t get a TV show, but AEW’s director of business development, long-time pro wrestler Jeff Jarrett, says they wanted to make their first House Rules event in Canada have extra meaning, and the Stampede was the place for that.

“We wanted our first AEW House Rules show in Canada to be extraordinary and memorable, and there’s no better venue to bring out the best in our talent and creativity than the iconic Calgary Stampede,” said Jarrett. “We love the concept of wrestling under the lights at the Saddledome, and we can’t wait for fans to experience our live show in one of the coolest venues in Canada. In addition to satisfying the passions of diehard wrestling fans, we’re excited about creating new fans of all ages on July 15 at the Calgary Stampede.”

Tickets for all Canadian events will be available on the AEW website or Ticketmaster.