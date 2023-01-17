One of Country music’s biggest names is bringing his new cross-Canada tour to Calgary this summer.

Grammy-nominated artist Lee Brice announced that Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour will be part of the huge Badlands Music Festival on Monday, July 10.

The multi-platinum-selling star is also stopping in Edmonton, Lethbridge, Ottawa, and other Canadian cities. Tickets go on sale through Badlands on Friday, January 20 at 10 am.

Brice joins a stacked festival lineup that includes Skrillex, Loud Luxury, and more to be announced. Fans will be able to hear his hits like, “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “Rumor,” “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” and more.

The South Carolina-born artist is a Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award winner and has had his music streamed over three billion times. He also has a Number 1 hit and 10 Top-10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Brice has performed on NBC’s Today show, ABC’s The Bachelor, NBC’s The Voice, and FOX’s Miss USA. He also performed during the 2020 celebration of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honouring Garth Brooks.

When: July 10, 2023

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 20 at 10 am