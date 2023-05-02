Drag Me to Brunch returns to Cowboys for Stampede with an iconic lineup

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Cowboys Music Festival is continuing its iconic drag brunch tradition at the Calgary Stampede with another year of Drag Me to Brunch.

They always bring in a stacked lineup, and this year is no exception.

Once again, some legends from RuPaul’s Drag Race will be performing at the Cowboys Music Festival on Saturday, July 15.

Season 13 winner Symone is joined by Gigi Goode, a runner-up on season 12 of the hit show, Alyssa Edwards and Detox, who were on season five of the show along with All Stars season two, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two runner-up Tayce.

The brunch will once again be hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race judges Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley.

This boozy brunch is consistently one of the biggest parties of Stampede. There are going to be some great food options as well in the Cowboys “Food Truck Alley” featuring Cowboys Cookhouse, Big Sky BBQ, and The Dog Father.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $29.99, with VIP suites available, as well as meet and greets to hang out with these legends.

Drag Me to Brunch 2023

When: Saturday, July 15

Time: 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: Start at $29.99