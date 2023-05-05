An up-and-coming country singer is hitting up Cowboys for Stampede

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

The legendary Cowboys Music Festival has added another name to its list of acts coming to town for the Calgary Stampede.

Canadian Country star Josh Ross will bring his modern country style to the Cowboys Music Festival for the first Friday of Stampede.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowboys Music Festival (@cowboysmusicfestival)

There are no “Red Flags” around this performance at the “Budville First Friday” party at the Cowboys Music Festival.

The rising star will take the Cowboys stage on Friday, July 7 to celebrate one of two Friday parties we get for Stampede.

He joins a star-studded lineup that Cowboys are putting on for Stampede this year.

Recently, Cowboys announced an iconic lineup for their popular Drag Me to Brunch on Saturday, July 15.

They will close Stampede with Ice Cube and Steve Aoki on Sunday, July 16.

Ross isn’t the only country star coming to Cowboys. On Sneak a Peak night, Thursday, July 6, Dustin Lynch will take to the stage.

A couple of days later on Tuesday, July 11 country megastar Sam Hunt will bring his hits to the legendary tent.

The Kid Laroi, Jack Harlow, and Shaggy with TLC round out an amazing lineup.

And that is just at Cowboys!

Pitbull, AEW Wrestling, and Alabama have been announced for the Saddledome during Stampede, while Ranchman’s has a full lineup as well.

And the Back Alley has entered the Stampede Tent game with their first offering including Sean Paul and Our Lady Peace.

Tickets for the “Budville First Friday” are $29.99 and are available now!

Josh Ross at Cowboys Music Festival

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Time: Gates open at 1 pm

Tickets: $29.99