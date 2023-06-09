Nelly Furtado has been added to the Cowboys' loaded Stampede lineup

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Canadian pop icon Nelly Furtado has been added to the list of epic performers coming to the Cowboys during Stampede.

She will be performing at Cowboys Music Festival on Thursday, July 13. Pre-sale tickets go on sale this morning.

With hits like “Maneater” and “Promiscuous,” Furtado is going to bring another banger of a night to the legendary Cowboys tent.

This Canadian icon adds major star power to an already-loaded day. You’ll have lots to choose from on July 13 with Furtado, Ashanti, Bush, Skrillex, and AJR all performing that day across the city.

Cowboys Music Festival has a huge lineup with a great mix of new artists and amazing nostalgia acts. Here’s who you can expect to see this year:

July 6: Dustin Lynch

July 7: Josh Ross

July 9: The Kid Laroi

July 11: Sam Hunt

July 12: Jack Harlow

July 13: Nelly Furtado

July 14: TLC and Shaggy

July 15: Drag Me to Brunch

July 16: Ice Cube and Steve Aoki

And that is just one of the many festivals happening in the city. Sean Paul and Our Lady Peace highlight the acts coming to the Back Alley’s first-ever Stampede tent, DJ Pauly D will be beating the beats up at the Big Four, while Calgary’s own Tegan and Sara take over the Coke stage.

Plus, we get Pitbull and Alabama at the Saddledome.

The Calgary Stampede kicks off in less than a month with Sneak-a-Peak on Thursday, July 6.