Cowboys Music Festival will close Stampede with Ice Cube and Steve Aoki

Cowboys Music Festival is bringing in two legendary performers to close out Stampede. Ice Cube and Steve Aoki will be closing the show.

Ice Cube is no stranger to the Cowboys tent at Stampede. The former NWA star joined Flo Rida in 2016. Now he is teaming up with Steve Aoki and 24kGoldn to close Cowboys Music Festival with a wild night on Sunday, July 16.

Cube made a major impact with NWA in the ’90s and had some major hits as a solo act as well. He has transitioned to the big screen with some hits there as well.

Aoki is one of the biggest DJs out there selling out shows all over the world. He is known for putting on some wild shows and now he is bringing that energy to the Cowboys Music Festival.

This is the latest major announcement for this year’s Calgary Stampede with some massive stars already scheduled.

Just at the Cowboys Music Festival alone, we have Sam Hunt, Jack Harlow, The Kid Laroi, along with other legends TLC and Shaggy coming to town.

Sean Paul, Pitbull, and Alabama have also been announced with plenty of more big names still to come.

Cowboys Music Festival will be releasing a pre-sale code for Ice Cube and Steve Aoki with 24kGoldn on its Instagram this Friday.

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

When: Sunday, July 16