Cowboys Music Festival is bringing in Sam Hunt as a Stampede headliner

This year’s Stampede lineup already looks amazing and it just got bigger with Sam Hunt announced as a headliner for the Cowboys Music Festival.

Hunt will look to turn Cowboys Music Festival into a huge “House Party” on Tuesday, July 11.

You won’t want to “Take Your Time” this Wednesday for the March 29 presale. Tickets go on sale to the public a couple of days later on Friday, March 31.

Sam Hunt is the latest addition bringing his country party anthems to Stampede and the Cowboys Music Festival to its already loaded lineup.

One day after Hunt will “Leave The Night On” at Cowboys, Jack Harlow will perform. Dustin Lynch performs on Sneak-A-Peek night on July 6, and The Kid Laroi is set to take the stage Sunday, July 9.

Cowboys Music Festival is also bringing in legends TLC and Shaggy for an epic night on the last Friday of Stampede, July 14.

And there is also the Stampede tradition of Drag Me To Brunch on Saturday, July 15.

And that is all just at Cowboys! Pitbull, Sean Paul, and Alabama will also be performing in Calgary for Stampede with so many more great acts yet to be announced.

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: Presale Wednesday, March 29