From Jack Harlow to Shaggy with TLC to The Kid Laroi, the concert announcements for the 2023 Calgary Stampede have been incredibly exciting. And the latest legendary headliner was just announced: Pitbull.

The global superstar is coming to the Calgary Saddledome on opening day, Thursday, July 7, 2023.

“We are thrilled to have Pitbull headline the Saddledome on the first day of Stampede,” said Adam Oppenheim, the president of Stampede Entertainment Inc., in a press release.

“Pitbull is renowned worldwide for an incredible show with unparalleled energy and countless hits. It’s the perfect concert to kick off the Calgary Stampede.”

Pitbull is known for his chart-topping hits like “Timber,” “Hotel Room Service,” and “Time of Our Lives,” and for his collaborations with legends like Usher, Ludacris, and Jennifer Lopez.

If you’ve never been to the Stampede before, there are a number of bucket list items you need to do. Checking out all of the concerts is definitely one of the most important.

Tickets for this high-energy concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 24 at 10 am MST. Prices start at $59, plus applicable fees and taxes, and include admission to the Calgary Stampede on the day of the show.

Stay tuned for all updates on other artists announced for this year’s Calgary Stampede.

Calgary Stampede — Pitbull

When: Thursday, July 7, 2023

Where: Saddledome

Tickets: Presale starts March 22 here

Instagram