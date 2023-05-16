EventsSummerStampedeConcerts

The Calgary Stampede is bringing some huge acts to the Big 4 this year

May 16 2023, 5:43 pm
This year the Calgary Stampede is loaded with amazing acts and that list is growing with some megastars coming to the Big 4 Roadhouse.

One of the biggest acts in the history of the Calgary Stampede, literally, takes the stage on Friday, July 7 with DJ Diesel. That is former NBA MVP and Champion Shaquille O’Neal, who will tower over the crowds on the first Friday of Stampede.

Shaq Rifflandia music festival lineup september

Ted Alexander Somerville/Shutterstock

Rap legend Big Boi will take the stage a few days later on Monday, July 10.

On the last Friday of Stampede, Jersey Shore Star DJ Pauly D will have the Big 4 building fist pumping all night.

DJ Pauly D

DJ Pauly D/Shutterstock

And the grand finale, on the final day of Stampede the legendary group Cypress Hill will close the show with what is sure to be an epic performance.

Here is the full rundown of shows during the Calgary Stampede at the Big 4 Roadhouse.

cypress

Cypress Hill/Facebook

July 6: Dwayne Gretzky
July 7: DJ Diesel (AKA Shaquille O’Neal)
July 8: Cheat Codes
July 9: Lord Huron
July 10: Big Boi
July 11: Lil Yachty
July 12: Murda Beatz/Ferg
July 13: X Ambassadors
July 14: DJ Pauly D
July 15: Koffee
July 16: Cypress Hill

As always, these shows are free with your general admission tickets to the Calgary Stampede, with one exception. You will need to buy tickets for the July 9 show featuring Lord Huron. Those tickets are on sale now!

These add to the amazing list of shows already scheduled for Calgary including Pitbull, Alabama, Sean Paul, Ice Cub and Steve Aoki, and Sam Hunt.

And of course, you’ll be able to enjoy some wild food choices while taking in all of these shows.

