TLC and Shaggy are teaming up for a Hot Summer concert in Calgary

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 13 2023, 7:36 pm
TLC and Shaggy are teaming up for a Hot Summer concert in Calgary
Shaggy and TLC (Live Nation/Submitted)
The ’90s will always live on, especially when two of the decade’s top hitmakers join forces for a new tour rolling through Canada.

TLC and Shaggy have announced the Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour is coming to Cowboys Music Festival on Friday, July 14, 2023.

The R&B and reggae superstars are performing as part of a huge lineup of acts during the Calgary Stampede. A presale password will be released on Cowboys Music Festival’s Instagram on Thursday, March 16, at 10 am.

TLC is a four-time Grammy-winning group from Atlanta, Georgia. The duo of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas have four multi-platinum albums under their belt and continue to perform in honour of their former member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who passed in 2002. Iconic hits from the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Famers include “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” and “Creep.”

Shaggy is a two-time Grammy winner from Kingston, Jamaica, with memorable songs including “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” “Oh Carolina,” and “Angel.” The Jamaican Order of Distinction Commander has also appeared in films such as Game Over, Man!, portrayed Sebastian in The Little Mermaid Live! on ABC, and competed in The Masked Singer in 2022.

Other artists announced for Cowboys Music Festival include Jack Harlow and Dustin Lynch.

TLC and Shaggy — Hot Summer Nights Tour

When: July 14, 2023
Time: Early show
Where: Cowboys Music Festival
Tickets: Various prices. A presale password will be released on Cowboys Music Festival’s Instagram on Thursday, March 16, at 10 am.

