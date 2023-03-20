Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

From Jack Harlow to Shaggy with TLC, the Cowboys Music Festival has been steadily announcing its exciting lineup for the 2023 Calgary Stampede. The latest legendary headliner was just announced: The Kid Laroi.

The legendary rapper, singer, and songwriter is coming to Cowboys Music Festival on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Hitting the CMF Stage with Kid Laroi will be the very famous social media star, DJ, and professional party starter Zach Bia.

The Kid Laroi is known for chart-topping hits like “Stay,” “Thousand Miles,” and “Without You,” and for the collaborations he’s done with legends like Justin Bieber, Juice Wrld, and Marshmello.

If you’ve never been to the Stampede before, there are a number of bucket list items you need to do. Checking out the Cowboys tent is definitely one of the most important.

Stay tuned for all updates on other artists announced for Cowboys Music Festival this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowboys Music Festival (@cowboysmusicfestival)

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Where: Cowboys Music Festival — 519 12th Avenue SE, Calgary,

Tickets: Presale starts March 22

Instagram