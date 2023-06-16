Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Two hip-hop superstars are coming to Calgary for the Stampede with Wiz Khalifa and Metro Boomin set to headline at the Cowboys tent.

They are going to bring all of their hits to the Cowboys Music Festival on Monday, July 10. Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow afternoon.

LIVE @ CMF on Monday July 10, 2023! THE BIGGEST Hip Hop Producer & DJ in the game… @metroboomin, is hitting the CMF Stage with MULTI PLATINUM Rapper @wizkhalifa on July 10th!💯 PRESALE STARTS TOMORROW, JUNE 17 @ 3PM!🚨 pic.twitter.com/pVfoAdUqiv — Cowboys Music Festival (@CowboysFestival) June 16, 2023

Metro Boomin is one of the biggest producers and DJs right now, having worked with Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, and Gucci Mane.

Recently he worked on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack and he is all over it.

Wiz Khalifa is no stranger to movie soundtracks with hits from the Fast and Furious franchise and the Suicide Squad.

He is a multi-platinum artist with hits like “Black and Yellow,” “We Own It,” and “See You Again.”

Metro Boomin and Wiz Khalifa join the huge list of stars coming to the Stampede this year.

Even just on July 10, you’ll have to choose between their show, Tokyo Police Club, The Headstones, Dallas Smith, and Big Boi.

Cowboys are also bringing in Ice Cub and Steve Aoki, Nelly Furtado, Shaggy and TLC, Jack Harlow, and a whole lot more.

The Back Alley is coming out strong for their first tent with Sean Paul and Our Lady Peace, while you can catch Pitbull, Alabama, and All Elite Wrestling at the dome.

The Stampede is getting closer and closer and it all kicks off July 6 with Sneak-a-Peek.

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: Presale June 17 at 3 pm