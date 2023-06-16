EventsStampedeConcerts

Wiz Khalifa and Metro Boomin join stacked Cowboys lineup for the Calgary Stampede

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jun 16 2023, 10:23 pm
Wiz Khalifa/Facebook | Metro Boomin (Brandon Artis / Blueprint)
Two hip-hop superstars are coming to Calgary for the Stampede with Wiz Khalifa and Metro Boomin set to headline at the Cowboys tent.

They are going to bring all of their hits to the Cowboys Music Festival on Monday, July 10. Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow afternoon.

Metro Boomin is one of the biggest producers and DJs right now, having worked with Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, and Gucci Mane.

Recently he worked on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack and he is all over it.

Metro Boomin (Brandon Artis / Blueprint)

Wiz Khalifa is no stranger to movie soundtracks with hits from the Fast and Furious franchise and the Suicide Squad.

He is a multi-platinum artist with hits like “Black and Yellow,” “We Own It,” and “See You Again.”

celebrities cannabis

Wiz Khalifa / Instagram

Metro Boomin and Wiz Khalifa join the huge list of stars coming to the Stampede this year. 

Even just on July 10, you’ll have to choose between their show, Tokyo Police Club, The Headstones, Dallas Smith, and Big Boi.

Cowboys are also bringing in Ice Cub and Steve Aoki, Nelly Furtado, Shaggy and TLC, Jack Harlow, and a whole lot more.

The Back Alley is coming out strong for their first tent with Sean Paul and Our Lady Peace, while you can catch Pitbull, Alabama, and All Elite Wrestling at the dome.

The Stampede is getting closer and closer and it all kicks off July 6 with Sneak-a-Peek.

Wiz Khalifa and Metro Boomin

When: Monday, July 10
Where: Cowboys Music Festival
Tickets: Presale June 17 at 3 pm

