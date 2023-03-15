A Calgary nightclub is opening a new Stampede tent and bringing in Sean Paul

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Calgary Stampede is still a couple of months away but the buzz is starting early as news just dropped that we’re getting another massive tent.

The Back Alley confirmed that it is opening its own tent for this year’s Calgary Stampede from July 6 to 16.

In a release, Jamal Ali, the director of events and marketing, says they are coming out of the gates with some big names.

“We have an amazing lineup of musical acts to take our main stage this year. There will be something for everyone.”

The first act they announced is the legendary Sean Paul, who will be at the brand-new tent on Tuesday, July 11. Tickets are on sale now through The Back Alley’s website.

The tent will be set up in the nightclub’s parking lot at 4630 Macleod Trail South. The club says it will host concerts and special events and will be available for corporate parties during this year’s Stampede.

The club promises it will be a must-visit Stampede experience with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.

The Back Alley’s social media will have updates on more Stampede 2023 concerts, event announcements, and a hiring fair.

The Back Alley Calgary Stampede Tent

Where: The Back Alley parking lot — 4630 Macleod Trail South

When: July 6 to 16