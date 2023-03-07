Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Country music legends Alabama are coming to Calgary for Stampede bringing their songs of the south to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

The legendary country group will headline at Scotiabank Saddledome on the first Saturday of Stampede, July 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede)

With 43 number-one singles and more than 80 million albums sold, Alabama is one of the most successful bands in music history.

We are starting to get a bit of information on different concerts and events coming to Calgary for this year’s edition of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

It was announced last week that Lord Huron will headline a show at the Big Four on July 9.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, March 10 at 10 am, with prices starting at $49.99.

Concert tickets include admission to the Calgary Stampede on the day of the concert so fans can experience all the fun Stampede has to offer before and after the show. Tickets will be available online.

So make sure you “Roll On” to get these tickets to enjoy a “Dixieland Delight” of a show at this year’s Stampede.

Alabama at the Calgary Stampede

When: July 8

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $49.99