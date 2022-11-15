Exploring the new restaurants in Calgary is always a fun culinary adventure.

YYC has so many great restaurants to choose from. Sure, going to a favourite and familiar spot is easy, but trying a new place can be so rewarding. You just need to know where to go.

We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience, including Korean spots, fried chicken joints, and a cocktail speakeasy bar.

Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.

Dishes on the menu here include classics like bibimbap and Korean fried chicken, as well as creative new spins like the kimchi arancini fried rice balls, made with fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato cream sauce, and Grana Padano cheese.

Address: 1003 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Using top-of-the-line ingredients and premium tea leaves, this isn’t your average street food menu.

A few of the highlights include tempura shrimp, Korean BBQ pork, and mixed satay beef and chicken subs.

Address: 8330 Macleod Trail SE Unit D1, Calgary

Located on 17th Avenue, this newly opened restaurant specializes in fried chicken, grilled meats, pasta, sides, and JusFruit drinks.

Address: 3111B 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

This place is a casual dining concept serving East Indian and Indo-Chinese cuisine with a “focus on authentic flavours, traditional cooking methods, and excellent food.”

Address: 1808 19th Street NE, Calgary

The menu here includes Nashville classics and updated twists on sandwiches, fried chicken, fries, sauces, sides, and more.

Address: 1415 17th Avenue SW

Located in the heart of Kensington, this new concept will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner items in YYC. There are many great brunch spots in Calgary and this aims to be one of them.

Address: 1126 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Specializing in making handcrafted drinks, cupcakes, custom cakes, pastries, and more, this new spot is located at 5850 88th Avenue NE.

This isn’t just your ordinary spot for sweets — it’s an Indian-fusion bakeshop, creating high-quality desserts and making espresso-style coffee drinks by trained baristas.

Address: #3180 – 5850 88th Avenue NE, Calgary

Offering contemporary dishes with French influences, this newly renovated restaurant and bar has an impressive menu and rooms to match.

Address: 113 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Located underneath the extremely popular corner BBQ spot Comery Block, this low-key but very hip space doesn’t advertise itself at all, hidden to the side of the building, behind a plain door, and in the old storage space. You even have to avoid the kitchen to get there.

Address: Underneath Comery Block – 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This new noodle spot opened on Macleod Trail just in time to serve up hot, comforting dishes during the cold winter months.

Specializing in Kalguksu, a handmade Korean knife-cut noodle soup, this food spot is an interesting and delicious addition to YYC.

Address: 4340 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

