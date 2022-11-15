The Wilde is one of the best places to eat in Calgary (and the highest), and now it is looking to become one of the best spots in YYC for brunch.

Kicking off this weekend, on Sunday, November 20, is the first edition of a Sunday Brunch Series that looks like a boozy and boujee brunch experience.

The hotel is located in the heart of Calgary’s business district, with a boutique-inspired design and 137 uniquely themed guest rooms. For guests and locals, The Wilde restaurant is a destination spot in YYC that demands a visit.

The Wilde is a fine dining restaurant located on the hotel’s 27th floor that features organic, sustainable, and local ingredients.

This brunch series will be held just once a month, so spots are very limited.

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

It has the highest patio in the entire city, and even though it’s closed during the winter, it still means fantastic skyline views.

Kevin D. Birch has created a menu filled with bold flavours and inventive plates, plated beautifully with pearls, dustings, and other molecular gastronomy. The menu also highlights local ingredients done the classic way, often mixing styles of cooking. It’s very exciting to see what these new menu items will look like.

The brunch sounds like it’ll be a great time, especially so high up with gorgeous views, but inside the space is spectacular as well.

The room is in an “L” shape, with one side lining the windows for views that seem to go on forever past the skyscrapers of downtown, and the other side filled with the excitement of the bar. One is a clan and elegant dining area, and the other is a cozy nook with large windows to sip cocktails in what feels like a living room setting.

Even if you’re afraid of heights, the 27-floor elevator trip is worth everything The Wilde has to offer — especially if you’re a fan of brunch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

The Wilde

Address: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram