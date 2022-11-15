Pizza Face is a much-loved pizza idea that still feels a little underground.

It has the “hidden gem” vibe because it’s been takeout only for quite a while, operating out of several different spots around the community. It also happens to be delicious and high-quality pie, from the same team behind one of the best restaurants in Calgary: DOP.

There are so many great pizza places in YYC, and this new brick-and-mortar concept will definitely make this tasty joint even more popular.

Opening soon somewhere on the iconic 17th Avenue will be a brand new location, serving up pizzas, salad, and maybe a few additional items we’ve never seen before.

There are currently 10 different pizzas on the menu here, with an additional feature menu that’s also a creative spin on our favourite food wheel. Some of the mainstays include a burger pizza, classic pepperoni, and a French onion soup-inspired pizza made with beef bone broth garlic cream, caramelized onion, mozzarella, fresh thyme, and black pepper.

One of the more creative (and mouth-watering) pizzas is the Mike’s Big Pickle, topped with garlic cream, mozzarella, crunchy pickles, fresh dill, and black pepper.

There are also plenty of desserts (tiramisu), salads (kale caesar), plenty of dips (honey hot, ranch), and different drinks.

All we know right now is that this new storefront location on 17th Ave will have dine-in, takeout, and pizza-by-the-slice options.

Stay tuned for more details on this very exciting news regarding one of Calgary’s best places to grab a slice.

Pizza Face

Address: 17th Avenue, Calgary

