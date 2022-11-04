Fineprint is a new restaurant concept that just opened on Calgary’s bustling Stephen Avenue.

Offering contemporary dishes with French influences, this newly renovated restaurant and bar has an impressive menu and room to match.

The name comes from the fine print you would find in a newspaper because this new spot is located inside the historic brick and sandstone building that was originally the home of the Calgary Herald, first built back in 1893.

Each room and area promises to offer a different vibe for whatever you might be looking for. There is a front wine lounge as soon as you walk in, as well as a central bar for drinks and snacks, a large central dining room, an intimate four-seat kitchen roost, and even a private dining area for special occasions.

Wherever you choose to sit, the food and drink menu is very exciting. There will even be a wood-burning oven that uses a special kind of kindling.

Tempura dishes, charcuterie boards, and shucked oysters make up most of the starters here, with playful creations as well, like the devilled eggs with sobressada, crispy chorizo, butter-poached lobster, and asparagus and leek black truffle.

The menu is very meat-focused, with plenty of seafood options as well, like the seared jumbo scallops. There are also vegetarian options on this carefully curated menu, designed by Xavier Lacaze, a Top Chef Canada participant.

Stephen Avenue is a great food street, and this sounds like another welcome addition. While it already has many fantastic options for dinner, this is one more you need to try out.

Fineprint

Address: 113 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram