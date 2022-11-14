8 Calgary food events happening this week: November 14 to 20

There are some seriously great Calgary food events arriving in November.

October was a blast for YYC diners and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into next month might look even better.

November has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like holiday events, tastings, dinners, and of course, the always popular winter night markets starting to pop up.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in November.

You’ll never want to grow up at this secret party as you leave reality behind and dive into the timeless literary classic and take part in fun games, explore rooms, and sip delicious drinks.

When: October 5, 2022, to February 28, 2023

Where: Secret location

Price: $45 per person; buy here

Instagram

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

When: November 11, 2022, to March 31, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

Instagram

Coming to SunnyCider in Calgary from November 15 to December 30, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some Christmas fun all winter long.

Get in the holiday spirit at this holly jolly event, where guests can expect to find elves, presents, tinsel, festive tunes, and lots of warm winter drinks, including a fabulous Christmas cocktail menu! Even Santa might make an appearance…

When: November 15, 2022, to December 30, 2022

Where: SunnyCider House – 3300 14th Avenue NE Unit 1, Calgary

Price: $19 per person; buy here

Instagram

Wild Rose Brewery Beer 101

This fun brewery tour and beer-tasting “class” is also a chance to explore and learn more about the secrets behind Alberta’s wildest beers.

When: Saturdays on November 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 4 to 5 pm

Where: Wild Rose Brewery — #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $25 per ticket

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 2:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

Eat with the animals at the Calgary Zoo!

Hosted at the ENMAX Conservatory Gardens, this four-course dinner includes live music and a sneak peek of ZOOLIGHTS before it opens to the public.

When: Tuesday, November 15 from 5 to 9 pm and 7:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: ENMAX Conservatory Gardens — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Price: $115 per ticket

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proof Cocktail Bar (@proofyyc)

Proof, the popular Calgary cocktail joint, will offer kitschy holiday decor and Christmas-inspired drinks and this fun annual party.

It’s hugely popular and always one of the most popular Calgary food events in November.

When: November 16 through December 24

Where: Proof Cocktail Bar — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Hosted by sommelier Mackenzie Putici, this is a unique night of wine tasting, food pairing, and storytelling.

Each ticket includes a wine flight with five options, a cheese spread, storytelling, and more.

When: Friday, November 18 from 5 to 7 pm

Where: The Hemingway Room — 1204 20th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $80 per person