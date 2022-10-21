Ami Tea, a very popular spot for Vietnamese food and bubble tea, just opened a new spot in Calgary.

Located in the community of Heritage, the grand opening is happening on October 21 and 22 with some great deals. As a promo, this outpost will be offering a buy two, get one free deal for regular-sized bubble tea drinks.

“Cherishing bold flavours and intimate friendships,” Ami Tea is known for serving Vietnamese subs and tasty drinks with 100+ varieties.

Using top-of-the-line ingredients and premium tea leaves, this isn’t your average street food menu.

A few of the highlights include tempura shrimp, Korean BBQ pork, and mixed satay beef and chicken subs.

For drinks, there are so many options but it’s hard to not order options like earl grey milk tea, taro black sugar kiwi lychee bubble tea, and a classic Vietnamese coffee.

This popular bánh mì vendor started in 2018 in YYC right in the heart of Calgary’s vibrant Chinatown, and now there are several locations around town.

Check out this grand opening weekend and treat yourself to some tasty authentic street food.

Ami Tea

Address: 8330 Macleod Trail SE Unit D1, Calgary

Instagram