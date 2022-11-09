10 winter dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Vancouver

When others feel a chill in the air, I feel an opportunity for romance. Nothing hits quite like the dark, dreary days of winter being brightened up by an exciting date on the calendar.

Here’s a list of all the dates I want my boyfriend to take me on this winter in Vancouver:

I love to check out what local makers are doing, crafting, and creating – and the holidays are when they seem to all come together.

Every weekend is packed with markets. So find one that could be fun (check Daily Hive’s Listed for options) and bring your date! This is a great date idea if you have no idea what to get them as a gift… because they’ll probably drop a hint or two!

One of the only reasons to brave the cold, wet winter nights outside is to take in the fantastic array of lights at VanDusen. Bundle up, grab a hot drink or a few snacks, and walk around a winter wonderland together.

There are so many adorable wintery/holiday-themed pop-up bars around the city, and I want to try them all. But this kitschy Tinseltown one looks like fun for a double-date night.

I’m no Elvis Stojko, but I do love to lace up and go ice skating in the winter, especially at the cute rink at Lonsdale on the North Shore. There are dozens of places in Metro Vancouver that offer ice skating so you’re never far from the rink.