10 winter dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Vancouver

When others feel a chill in the air, I feel an opportunity for romance. Nothing hits quite like the dark, dreary days of winter being brightened up by an exciting date on the calendar.
Here’s a list of all the dates I want my boyfriend to take me on this winter in Vancouver:
1. Shop at a holiday market
I love to check out what local makers are doing, crafting, and creating – and the holidays are when they seem to all come together.
Every weekend is packed with markets. So find one that could be fun (check Daily Hive’s Listed for options) and bring your date! This is a great date idea if you have no idea what to get them as a gift… because they’ll probably drop a hint or two!
2. VanDusen Festival of Lights
One of the only reasons to brave the cold, wet winter nights outside is to take in the fantastic array of lights at VanDusen. Bundle up, grab a hot drink or a few snacks, and walk around a winter wonderland together.
3. Tinseltown pop-up bar
There are so many adorable wintery/holiday-themed pop-up bars around the city, and I want to try them all. But this kitschy Tinseltown one looks like fun for a double-date night.
4. Ice skating
I’m no Elvis Stojko, but I do love to lace up and go ice skating in the winter, especially at the cute rink at Lonsdale on the North Shore. There are dozens of places in Metro Vancouver that offer ice skating so you’re never far from the rink.
5. Take a drive to see the holiday lights
I love to rent a Modo car and drive around the city looking at the light displays and checking out different neighbourhoods to see the lights. Add a holiday drink from Starbucks in my cupholder and some Mariah Carey on the radio, and it’s a date.
6. Watch a VIP movie
Honestly, my perfect cozy winter date night is getting a light buzz on and watching a movie in comfort, style, and class at one of the VIP cinemas (my favourite is Marine Gateway). No kids, plenty of booze and snacks, plus big comfy seats to watch the show? Yes, please.
7. Go snowshoeing
As a not-outdoorsy person, I actually love snowshoeing. As long as you have the gear to stay warm and dry, it’s so much fun on a cold and clear day and a great way to spend a weekend with your significant other.
8. Eat fondue
Be it cheese or be it chocolate, no one can resist warm fondue on a cold night. Take your date somewhere with fondue on the menu and impress them with how much cheese you can fit on a single cube of bread.
9. Watch improv comedy
Nothing warms you up in the winter quite like shared laughter. One of my favourite date nights is going down to Granville Island, strolling around as the market closes, and then grabbing drinks at the Improv Centre’s cozy back bar before a holiday-themed show.
10. Vancouver Christmas Market
As soon as the opening date for the Vancouver Christmas Market comes around — it opens on November 12 this year — I get excited for a mug of glühwein and a ride on the carousel with my significant other. This is a great place to make memories together during the holidays, and they even have a couple of date nights where you get two-for-one admission.