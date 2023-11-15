Vancouver's VanDusen named one of world's best holiday lights displays

A beloved light festival in Vancouver has been dubbed one of the most spectacular holiday light displays in the world.

Condé Nast Traveler named VanDusen Festival of Lights one of the world’s best displays in a roundup released earlier this month. It ranks alongside glittery shows in London, Hong Kong, and New York.

The travel magazine describes VanDusen as “easily one of the best holiday displays in the nation,” with more than one million bulbs.

“The garden’s 15 acres are stuffed to the brim with glittering trees, a festive carousel, and eight-minute light shows occurring every half hour—all inspired by the vibrant colors and unique plants and animals in the region,” Condé Nast says.

The VanDusen Festival of Light opens this year from November 24 to January 7 (closed on Christmas Day).

There will be themed areas to wander, a romantic rose garden, tasty treats, and holiday music. Tickets must be purchased online for a designated entry time.

VanDusen Festival of Lights 2023 When: November 24, 2023, to January 7, 2024 (closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden — 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$24, free for children four years and under (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online