10 fall dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Vancouver

Ah, fall. My favourite season of the year. There’s something about the crisper air, the crunchier leaves, and the more pumpkin-filled coffee that feels romantic to me.

As I was thinking about all the dates I want my boyfriend to take me on this season, I thought that this list could help out other people, too. Make the most of fall and come prepared for your next date night by borrowing from this list of excellent date ideas.

1. Be as wholesome as apple pie at the Apple Festival

Bring your date to the UBC botanical gardens for the Apple Festival in October where you can buy bags of rare apple varieties, drink apple cider, munch on apple pie, and so much more. It’s a wholesome slice of country life right here in the city.

2. See the leaves at Queen Elizabeth Park

Picturesque Queen Elizabeth Park is the perfect place to take a fall stroll with your sweetheart. After you take in the changing leaves, you can warm up at the nearby Riley Park Matchstick on Main Street for coffee to complete the afternoon.

3. Take a pottery class together

Try a new hobby (or pick up an old one) and get muddy together this fall. A perfect indoor-date night idea for when it gets unexpectedly dark and rainy this fall. There are dozens of pottery studios in Vancouver that do classes, workshops, and one-time date night experiences. And having a full-on pottery wheel experience a lá Ghost is completely optional.

4. Laugh out loud at a Murder Mystery comedy improv show