10 fall dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Vancouver
Ah, fall. My favourite season of the year. There’s something about the crisper air, the crunchier leaves, and the more pumpkin-filled coffee that feels romantic to me.
As I was thinking about all the dates I want my boyfriend to take me on this season, I thought that this list could help out other people, too. Make the most of fall and come prepared for your next date night by borrowing from this list of excellent date ideas.
1. Be as wholesome as apple pie at the Apple Festival
Bring your date to the UBC botanical gardens for the Apple Festival in October where you can buy bags of rare apple varieties, drink apple cider, munch on apple pie, and so much more. It’s a wholesome slice of country life right here in the city.
2. See the leaves at Queen Elizabeth Park
Picturesque Queen Elizabeth Park is the perfect place to take a fall stroll with your sweetheart. After you take in the changing leaves, you can warm up at the nearby Riley Park Matchstick on Main Street for coffee to complete the afternoon.
3. Take a pottery class together
Try a new hobby (or pick up an old one) and get muddy together this fall. A perfect indoor-date night idea for when it gets unexpectedly dark and rainy this fall. There are dozens of pottery studios in Vancouver that do classes, workshops, and one-time date night experiences. And having a full-on pottery wheel experience a lá Ghost is completely optional.
4. Laugh out loud at a Murder Mystery comedy improv show
If you want to make your date laugh, take them to a riotously funny show at The Improv Centre. The Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv takes a cozy murder mystery and turns it on its head.
5. Go thrifting together
A cheap and fun date night idea is to hit up thrift and vintage stores together. Try finding the most outlandish piece you can and dare your date to take it home! Or, pull together the perfect Halloween costume. And if you really want to impress a vintage-loving date, you can bring them to the Vancouver Vintage Market on October 1 and 2.
6. Cower in fear together
Take your date to Canyon Frights at Capilano Suspension Bridge or Playland’s Fright Nights
For dates who love a fright, Maan Farms’ latest haunted experience in Abbotsford will deliver the terror. Perfect to test if your date trusts you or not!
7. Try a new restaurant together
It’s good for couples to try new and novel experiences together. So, instead of going to your usual date night spot, why not try something new? New places are opening this fall in Vancouver. And you can always check out Dished for all the latest restaurant openings in Vancouver.
8. Immerse yourself in cinema at VIFF
The Vancouver International Film Festival is happening this fall and it’s your chance to impress your date with your excellent skills in choosing a must-see movie from the massive slate of offerings – more than 200 films!
9. Play games together
Seek out arcade games to play with your date to bring fun and lightheartedness to date night, whether you hit up the Rec Room at Brentwood or try a local spot with games like Greta Bar.
10. Grab the best of Granville Island and cook at home together
“Grab fresh pasta and olives from Zara’s at Granville Island, a nice bottle of wine, and cook a delicious meal at home,” my Daily Hive colleague told me when I asked about date night. Perfect! Zara’s gorgonzola sauce is absolutely divine. Shop the market with your sweetheart and prepare a special spread together.