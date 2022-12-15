Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe is available from North Shore Rescue and AdventureSmart.

When it comes to recreational winter activities, snowshoeing is a relatively easy way to get out and enjoy a breath of crisp, cold, fresh air, without breaking the bank.

Luckily, Vancouver is blessed with a multitude of options for getting out and trying the sport for yourself.

So whether you’re a seasoned snowshoe pro, or just getting into the sport, here are our picks of the best snowshoe destinations around Metro Vancouver.

Happy trails!

Mt. Seymour has a number of small, but connected, snowshoe trails available on the mountain. Individually, none of them exceeds a kilometre, but they can be combined for a longer snowshoe expedition if wanted. All the trails combined are just over 5 km long.

Cost: $17 with own gear, $39 if renting (price includes the cost of trail ticket). All snowshoe products must be purchased online prior to coming. New users also must pay a $5 new card fee.

Also, as of December 2023, mandatory parking passes are required. They are free and can be reserved online on the BC Parks website. They become available two days in advance of a planned visit.

There are a number of snowshoeing trails located up on Grouse Mountain, each with varying difficulties. They are all located within the Munday Alpine Snowshoe Park, and the four main trails are anywhere from 1-1.6 km long.

For those wanting more of a challenge, there’s the Snowshoe Grind, a winter variation of the Grouse Grind. It features 240 meters of elevation throughout the 4.3 km trail.

Cost: Access to trails is included in the cost of the day ticket, which is $69 for an adult. Rentals are an additional cost. It is recommended that customers purchase their tickets in advance of their visit to ensure availability, as tickets will not be available for purchase once the Skyride is fully booked.

You can also book a special guided tour at night and snowshoe during a full moon for an additional cost of $35.

There is over 11 km worth of various self-guided snowshoe trails up on Cypress Mountain. The high number of connecting trails is great for those who aren’t sure how long of a trek they’re wishing for, as you’re never too far away from the main trail if you decide to pack it in early.

Cost: $20 with your own gear, $38 with rental (price includes the cost of trail ticket). All tickets – as well as rentals – can be pre-purchased online. There is also an option to rent winter clothes as well at the Nordic Centre.

At night, the Lights to the Lodge trek is a great way to spend a winter evening with friends.

Dog Mountain

Dog Mountain is a moderately difficult snowshoe trail that starts by the Mt. Seymour Resort parking lot. The roundtrip of 4.4 km takes between one and two hours to complete and features a breathtaking view of the summit halfway through.

It’s one of the more popular unregulated snowshoe trails in the area, and as its name suggests, dogs are allowed on the trip too!

Cost: Free

Sea to Sky Gondola has some of the deepest snow in North America and offers a wide variety of terrain. So experienced snowshoers and first-timers will discover a huge range of options ranging from short to long, steep or flat.

Snowshoe trails are open as conditions permit so it is recommended to visit the Daily Conditions for the latest conditions and winter activity report. Don’t miss the views!

Cost: Snowshoe rentals range are $10 a day for children six to 12, $15 for youth 13 to 18, and $20 for adults 19+. Poles can be added on for $5 a day.

Whistler offers a variety of snowshoeing options for the outdoor enthusiast this winter. You can sign-up for a guided tour, explore Lost Lake Park and Ski Callaghan’s network of snowshoe-specific trails, or trek on Whistler’s network of hiking trails with your own snowshoes. Some are even dog-friendly!

Cost: Various costs for guided tours and snowshoe rentals. You can pop by Whistler Visitor Centre for maps and current conditions.