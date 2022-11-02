Starbucks holiday drinks and cup designs revealed (PHOTOS)
As usual, Starbucks is bringing festive cheer to stores across Canada early this year.
The popular coffee chain has unveiled details about its highly anticipated holiday cups and menu, which launches across the country on November 3.
This year, folks can enjoy a slew of returning favourites when it comes to sips and sweets.
Starbucks has also unveiled its annual holiday cup designs. The 2022 versions of the vessel feature the classic holiday red and Starbucks green with accents of mint and sparkles.
Here is the full menu of returning, seasonal handcrafted beverages and festive food launching at Starbucks.
Drinks
Peppermint Mocha
What: Espresso combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavoured syrup, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls.
Caramel Brûlé Latte
What: Espresso, steamed milk, and rich caramel brûlé sauce combined and topped with whipped cream and caramel brûlé topping.
Chestnut Praline Latte
What: Espresso, steamed milk, and the flavours of caramelized chestnuts and spices
topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs.
Sugar Cookie Oat Latte
What: Sugar cookie syrup, Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice, and creamy oat beverage topped with red and green sprinkles.
Irish Cream Cold Brew
What: Starbucks Cold Brew with Irish Cream syrup topped with vanilla sweet cream foam and a strike of cocoa powder.
Irish Cream Americano (Canadian exclusive)
What: Rich, caramelly espresso and Irish Cream syrup topped with hot water and steamed milk, and a subtle sprinkle of cocoa.
Holiday Food
Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop
What: Peppermint chocolate cake, white chocolate coating, and bits of crunchy
candy cane pieces.
Gingerbread Loaf
What: Spiced gingerbread cake topped with icing and a hint of orange.
Cranberry Bliss Bar
What: Blondie cake with tart dried cranberries, garnished with a layer of cream cheese icing, orange zest, and a sprinkle of dried cranberries.
Frosted Snowman Cookie
What: Buttery shortbread snowman dressed up in white chocolatey icing.