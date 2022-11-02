Starbucks holiday drinks and cup designs revealed (PHOTOS)

As usual, Starbucks is bringing festive cheer to stores across Canada early this year.

The popular coffee chain has unveiled details about its highly anticipated holiday cups and menu, which launches across the country on November 3.

This year, folks can enjoy a slew of returning favourites when it comes to sips and sweets.

Starbucks has also unveiled its annual holiday cup designs. The 2022 versions of the vessel feature the classic holiday red and Starbucks green with accents of mint and sparkles.

Here is the full menu of returning, seasonal handcrafted beverages and festive food launching at Starbucks.

Drinks

Peppermint Mocha

What: Espresso combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavoured syrup, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls.

Caramel Brûlé Latte

What: Espresso, steamed milk, and rich caramel brûlé sauce combined and topped with whipped cream and caramel brûlé topping.

Chestnut Praline Latte

What: Espresso, steamed milk, and the flavours of caramelized chestnuts and spices

topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs.

Sugar Cookie Oat Latte

What: Sugar cookie syrup, Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice, and creamy oat beverage topped with red and green sprinkles.

Irish Cream Cold Brew

What: Starbucks Cold Brew with Irish Cream syrup topped with vanilla sweet cream foam and a strike of cocoa powder.

Irish Cream Americano (Canadian exclusive)

What: Rich, caramelly espresso and Irish Cream syrup topped with hot water and steamed milk, and a subtle sprinkle of cocoa.

Holiday Food

Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop

What: Peppermint chocolate cake, white chocolate coating, and bits of crunchy

candy cane pieces.

Gingerbread Loaf

What: Spiced gingerbread cake topped with icing and a hint of orange.

Cranberry Bliss Bar

What: Blondie cake with tart dried cranberries, garnished with a layer of cream cheese icing, orange zest, and a sprinkle of dried cranberries.

Frosted Snowman Cookie

What: Buttery shortbread snowman dressed up in white chocolatey icing.