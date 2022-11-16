Where to find the best fondue in Vancouver

There’s hardly a food more comforting than melted cheese, and lucky for us, fondue is the socially acceptable version of this decadent dish.

Whether you’re dipping it in fresh sourdough or pouring it over potatoes and cured meat, fondue just screams comfort on a cold, winter night.

The dish had its heyday back in the 1960s and has since dwindled in popularity, but its retro vibes and fun, social aspect (also the cheese – did we mention melted cheese?) makes us want to bring it back in a big way.

Here’s where to get the best fondue in Vancouver.

This relaxing Main Street bistro offers a selection of classic French fare, as well as cheese and meat fondue options daily. The cheese fondue is $36 per person, with a minimum of two people per order, and features Emmenthal, gruyere, and appenzeler cheese.

Address: 3916 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-3237

The comfort food at Burgoo is unbeatable, and nothing is better than a hearty meal in a cozy dining room during cooler months. With plenty of locations around town, you have ample opportunity to enjoy this spot’s fondue: the Classic Fonduemental or the Brie Fondue.

Address: 101-1100 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-416-1444

Address: 3096 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-1441

Address: 3 Lonsdale Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-904-0933

Address: 4434 W 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-221-7839

It might not be traditional fondue, but this seriously epic dish deserves a spot on this list anyways. La Mezcaleria’s signature molten cheese fondue, or Quesdo Fundido, is served in a volcanic stone bowl and is served with six tortillas. You can opt to add chorizo, mushrooms, and more.

Address: 68 E Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-6447

Address: 1622 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8226

Head to this Gastown restaurant for its take on Swiss food, including a classic fondue offering served with either veggies or chorizo with an Emmenthal, Gruyère, and white wine base. You can also get a mini size, perfect for happy hour.

Address: 2 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-5411

