Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Vancouver (MAP)

Nov 4 2022
Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Vancouver (MAP)
From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and completely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Vancouver, and Daily Hive wants to help you find the best lights, displays, and events around the city!

You can add any homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays to help people around the region get into the holiday spirit.

We have also put together a list of the best holiday events around the city.

Vancouver

Vancouver Christmas Market

When: November 12 to December 24
Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Time: 4 pm to 9:30 pm (Until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)
Tickets: Online

VanDusen Festival of Lights

When: Friday, November 25, to Monday, January 2, 2023.
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Online

Bright Nights 2022 at Stanley Park

When: December 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023.
Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance
Tickets: By donation

PNE Winter Fair

When: 4:30 pm to 10 pm December 14 to December 23
Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC
Tickets: Online

North Vancouver

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge

When: November 19, 2022, until January 22, 2023 (closed on December 25)
Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

Fraser Valley

Lights by the Lake at Harrison Hot Springs

When: November 19, 2022, to Sunday, January 8, 2023
Time: Dusk to 11 pm
Where: Harrison Hot Springs
Admission: Free

