Bucket list vacation: The perfect weekend in Banff without skiing

While Banff is renowned for its world-class skiing and snowboarding, there’s much more to this resort town than simply hitting the slopes.

We’ve put together the ultimate guide of what to do in Banff — without setting foot on a ski hill.

You might also like: 2 Alberta spots named top destinations in the world for outdoor enthusiasts

Alberta cities to lead rest of Canada in growth in 2022

Alberta named one of the best cheap destinations to visit in 2022

Go snowshoeing

Not into skiing, but want to enjoy the great outdoors in the winter? Snowshoeing is for you, and Banff is the place to try it out. The Great Divide Nature Interpretation is stellar for taking your family or rounding up some friends to try out the snowy adventure, with your guide also telling you a thing or two about what makes snow so special. Stories about wildlife, snowflakes, glaciers, natural and Indigenous history will leave you in awe of your surroundings, on top of seeing trees with snow literally stacked on them. It’s the true definition of a winter wonderland.

Go fatbiking

Roam around the town of Banff, biking around secret hidden gems around the townsite itself. Pick up some speed if you decide to rent an e-bike, but don’t be too worried about taking a spill. The bike tires are studded, allowing you to zip around and take in the awesome views that surround the townsite. Move over skiing, this is the new hot trend in Banff.

Eat all the things

Banff’s culinary scene is truly ramping it up lately, and you’ll definitely get whiffs and scents of all the delish meals being prepared at the prestigious restaurants throughout the town.

If your are in the mood for a unique fondue experience, head to the renowned Grizzly House. Try rattlesnake, bison, or stick to a little tamer options.

Three Bears Brewery and Restaurant is also a must stop, with a vast menu to please everyone at the table.

Additional mentions to include The Radiant, Juniper Bistro, Chuck’s Steakhouse and Eddie Burger Bar. So, so delicious!

Explore the birthplace of Parks Canada

Get on up to Cave and Basin and see the exact spot that spurred the eventual creation of Parks Canada and Banff National Park. Visitors can enjoy interactive exhibits, short films, seasonal activities, and stunning views of the Rocky Mountains. There is also a rare snail that is only found in the thermal waters, along with other unique species.

Drink

While there is absolutely no shortage of places to grab a bevvie or three in Banff, there are some standouts to mention.

Head over to Three Bears Brewery, Park Distillery or Banff Brewing Co. if you are in the mood for some unique drinks and the perfect flights to try out.

Shoku Izayaka is also a must-visit spot. Stop in to enjoy sake, beer and wine, and its extensive menu of unique, handcrafted beverages, such as the Saketini, Saigon 75, and Mango Togarashi Mojito.

Skating on Lake Louise

It’s a peak Canadian experience, lacing up your skates on one of the most visited and beautiful spots in the entire country. Pack your own skates or rent some from the local chalet and take in the mountainous views that surround Lake Louise. There is nothing quite like it!

Relax

Kick back and relax at the Banff Upper Hot Springs, a peak Banff experience. They are even more special in the winter we think, with the steam rising and the snowy mountains in the background. Spend a couple hours there just admiring the beauty of it all, and how lucky we are to have it in Alberta.

Go snowtubing

Snowtubing at Mount Norquay is the chance to jump onto a giant inflatable donut tube and catch some speed whizzing down a massive hill. The tubing lanes at Norquay are the longest in Alberta, so enjoy some winter tubing in the Rockies, and be sure to admire the view of the mountains as you slip and slide on the snow. How Canadian is that? There’s definitely more to do around Banff than just skiing!

Embark on an icewalk

Explore a true winter wonderland at Johnston Canyon, just a mere half an hour from the Banff townsite and provides some pretty stellar dramatic natural beauty. The catwalks around the canyon are a real trip, offering perfect Instagram moments of the snow and ice-covered surroundings. There are even some areas where the cliff face jets out overtop the catwalk. The upper and lower falls are just right caked in beautiful ice, it’s a must see!

A museum with oddities and history

Explore the oldest natural history museum in western Canada, the Banff Park Museum houses more than 5,000 vintage botanical and zoological specimens. It’s not your average museum, with a bear skin that was responsible for the last fatal bear attack in Banff back in 1980, intriguing fossils and some oddity artifacts.

So, there you have it. Banff in the winter is much, much more than just skiing and snowboarding. Get into it!

The author of this article was hosted by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism