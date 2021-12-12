40 places to go ice skating in Metro Vancouver this season

Ready to lace up and hit the ice?

Vancouver has a ton of indoor and a handful of outdoor rinks for locals to enjoy. Whether you bring your own skates or rent a pair, there’s no better feeling of freedom you’ll find than gliding on the ice.

If you’re curious to get started, here are the best ice rinks that are open this season in Metro Vancouver:

Outdoor skating rinks in Vancouver

There are three outdoor skating rinks in Metro Vancouver. One is conveniently downtown and the other two are on the North Shore.

Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

North Vancouver Shipyards – Shipyards Skating Plaza, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Indoor skating rinks in Vancouver

Perfect for skating rain or shine, Metro Vancouver has a ton of indoor rinks where you can go in circles to your heart’s content.

North Shore ice skating

Harry Jerome Arena – 123 East 23rd Street, North Vancouver

Canlan Sports – 2411 Mount Seymour Parkway, North Vancouver

Karen Magnussen Arena – 2300 Kirkstone Road, North Vancouver

West Vancouver Ice Arena – 786 22nd Street, West Vancouver

Vancouver ice skating

West End Ice Rink – 1750 Haro Street, Vancouver

Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Britannia Ice Rink – 1601 Parker Street, Vancouver

Hillcrest Ice Rink – 4575 Clancy Loranger Way, Vancouver

Kerrisdale Arena – 5670 East Boulevard, Vancouver

Killarney Ice Rink – 6260 Killarney Street, Vancouver

Kitsilano Ice Rink – 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

Sunset Ice Rink – 404 East 51st Avenue, Vancouver

UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Burnaby ice skating

Bill Copeland Sports Centre – 3676 Kensington Avenue, Burnaby

Kensington Complex – 6159 Curtis Street, Burnaby

Richmond ice skating

Minoru Arenas – 7551 Minoru Gate, Richmond

Richmond Ice Centre – 14140 Triangle Road, Richmond

Richmond Olympic Oval – 6111 River Road, Richmond

Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody ice skating

Planet Ice – 2300 Rocket Way, Coquitlam

Poirier Sport & Leisure Complex – 3000 Guildford Way, Coquitlam

Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex – 2150 Wilson Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody

Surrey / White Rock ice skating

South Surrey Arena – 2199 – 148 Street, Surrey

North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex – 10275 City Parkway, Surrey

Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex – 16555 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Cloverdale Arena – 6090 – 176 Street, Surrey

Newton Arena – 7120 – 136B Street, Surrey

Centennial Arena – 14600 North Bluff Road, White Rock

Langley ice skating

Langley Sportsplex – 100 – 20165 – 91A Avenue, Langley

Canlan Ice Sports Langley Twin Rinks – 5700 Langley Bypass, Langley

Delta ice skating

Sungod Recreation Centre – 7815 112 Street, Delta

North Delta Recreation Centre – 11415 84 Avenue, Delta

South Delta Recreation Centre – 1720 56 Street, Delta

Ladner Leisure Centre – 4600 Clarence Taylor Crescent, Delta

Abbotsford ice skating

Abbotsford Recreation Centre – 2499 McMillan Road, Abbotsford

Matsqui Recreation Centre – 3106 Clearbrook Road, Abbotsford

The Rinks at Summit Centre – 3600 Townline Road, Abbotsford

With files from Daily Hive Staff.