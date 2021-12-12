40 places to go ice skating in Metro Vancouver this season
Ready to lace up and hit the ice?
Vancouver has a ton of indoor and a handful of outdoor rinks for locals to enjoy. Whether you bring your own skates or rent a pair, there’s no better feeling of freedom you’ll find than gliding on the ice.
If you’re curious to get started, here are the best ice rinks that are open this season in Metro Vancouver:
Outdoor skating rinks in Vancouver
There are three outdoor skating rinks in Metro Vancouver. One is conveniently downtown and the other two are on the North Shore.
View this post on Instagram
Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver
North Vancouver Shipyards – Shipyards Skating Plaza, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
- You might also like:
- Ryan Reynolds won a Governor General's Award and his response is so Canadian (VIDEO)
- Vancouver ranks 58th of top 100 destination cities around the world
- 7 Christmassy experiences you can only have in Vancouver
Indoor skating rinks in Vancouver
Perfect for skating rain or shine, Metro Vancouver has a ton of indoor rinks where you can go in circles to your heart’s content.
North Shore ice skating
View this post on Instagram
Harry Jerome Arena – 123 East 23rd Street, North Vancouver
Canlan Sports – 2411 Mount Seymour Parkway, North Vancouver
Karen Magnussen Arena – 2300 Kirkstone Road, North Vancouver
West Vancouver Ice Arena – 786 22nd Street, West Vancouver
Vancouver ice skating
View this post on Instagram
West End Ice Rink – 1750 Haro Street, Vancouver
Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Britannia Ice Rink – 1601 Parker Street, Vancouver
Hillcrest Ice Rink – 4575 Clancy Loranger Way, Vancouver
Kerrisdale Arena – 5670 East Boulevard, Vancouver
Killarney Ice Rink – 6260 Killarney Street, Vancouver
Kitsilano Ice Rink – 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver
Sunset Ice Rink – 404 East 51st Avenue, Vancouver
UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver
Burnaby ice skating
View this post on Instagram
Bill Copeland Sports Centre – 3676 Kensington Avenue, Burnaby
Kensington Complex – 6159 Curtis Street, Burnaby
Richmond ice skating
View this post on Instagram
Minoru Arenas – 7551 Minoru Gate, Richmond
Richmond Ice Centre – 14140 Triangle Road, Richmond
Richmond Olympic Oval – 6111 River Road, Richmond
Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody ice skating
View this post on Instagram
Planet Ice – 2300 Rocket Way, Coquitlam
Poirier Sport & Leisure Complex – 3000 Guildford Way, Coquitlam
Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex – 2150 Wilson Avenue, Port Coquitlam
Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody
Surrey / White Rock ice skating
South Surrey Arena – 2199 – 148 Street, Surrey
North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex – 10275 City Parkway, Surrey
Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex – 16555 Fraser Highway, Surrey
Cloverdale Arena – 6090 – 176 Street, Surrey
Newton Arena – 7120 – 136B Street, Surrey
Centennial Arena – 14600 North Bluff Road, White Rock
Langley ice skating
View this post on Instagram
Langley Sportsplex – 100 – 20165 – 91A Avenue, Langley
Canlan Ice Sports Langley Twin Rinks – 5700 Langley Bypass, Langley
Delta ice skating
Sungod Recreation Centre – 7815 112 Street, Delta
North Delta Recreation Centre – 11415 84 Avenue, Delta
South Delta Recreation Centre – 1720 56 Street, Delta
Ladner Leisure Centre – 4600 Clarence Taylor Crescent, Delta
Abbotsford ice skating
View this post on Instagram
Abbotsford Recreation Centre – 2499 McMillan Road, Abbotsford
Matsqui Recreation Centre – 3106 Clearbrook Road, Abbotsford
The Rinks at Summit Centre – 3600 Townline Road, Abbotsford
With files from Daily Hive Staff.