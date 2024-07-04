15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 5 to 7

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Another weekend full of fun events around Metro Vancouver to discover. Let’s get started!

From Indian Summer Fest to Khatsahlano Street Party and more, here are 15 fantastic things to do from July 5 to 7. Invite your pals to join in!

What: The popular Symphony at Sunset is back, and it’s free to enjoy! The annual outdoor concert is organized by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the City of Vancouver’s Park Board and is expected to draw a massive crowd when it begins at 8 pm.

The program lineup includes scores from celebrated movies, including Star Trek, Hook, and E.T. There will also be classics from The Godfather, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Superman.

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Sunset Beach Park on Beach Avenue between Bute Street and Thurlow

Cost: Free

What: Metropolis at Metrotown has announced it will host its first-ever Night Market at the Met from July 4 to 7. The market will be held at the outdoor South Plaza on Central Boulevard, across from the Metrotown SkyTrain Station.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and features kids’ activities, food trucks, and more. It is also part of a packed summer lineup at Metropolis.

When: July 4 to 7, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday), 4 to 10 pm (Friday and Saturday), 4 to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown — 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: The VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival, presented by Go RVing and organized by Feaster, will be held on Saturday, July 6, at the PNE Fairgrounds, following the success of the event in 2023.

You can expect an impressive lineup of breweries and cideries from BC, across Canada, and around the world at this year’s festival. And, of course, epic live entertainment is also on the menu.

When: July 6, 2024

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: One of the city’s most delicious summer events has returned for its 37th year of food, entertainment, and family fun.

Vancouver Greek Summerfest, happening at Boundary Road and East 29th Avenue, is an annual celebration with live bands, cultural performances, and more. And yes, there will be a ton of mouthwatering Greek dishes to discover.

When: July 4 to 7 and July 11 to 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Thursdays and Sundays), 11 am to late (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Suns out, buns out! The World Naked Bike Ride is back in Vancouver this summer, so you better remember to pack the sunscreen.

The “bare-as-you-dare” event will take place on Saturday, July 6, with hundreds of cyclists rolling through city streets.

When: July 6, 2024

Time: Body painting starts at noon, the ride starts at 2 pm

Where: Gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet

Cost: Free

What: Western Canada’s largest summer music festival is back in Surrey on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6, at Holland Park.

This year’s Friday night headliner is supergroup Swedish House Mafia, while Saturday night will be headlined by the dynamic duo of Kx5, aka Kaskade and Deadmau5. And they’re not the only huge names in what organizers call “the biggest dance music lineup we have ever hosted.”

When: July 5 and 6, 2024

Where: Holland Park, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices with VIP tickets available, purchase online

What: Celebrating its 16th anniversary, Carnaval del Sol is presented by Mucho Burrito and will take place from July 5 to 7 at Jonathan Rogers Park.

The city’s largest three-day Latin American festival is the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, family-friendly activities, and delicious food to enjoy.

When: July 5 to 7, 2024

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm (Friday), Noon to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rodgers Park, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for one day and $35 for a two-day pass in advance. A VIP Super-Pass is also available. Admission is free for children 12 years of age and under and for seniors 65 years of age or older.

What: Hollywood Theatre is hosting free Copa América and Euro Cup Watch Parties this weekend, and it’s the perfect way to catch all of the action.

Cheer on Canada’s Men’s National Team as they take on Venezuela in the Copa América on Friday, July 5. Then make plans to catch England versus Switzerland in Euro Cup action bright and early on Saturday morning.

When: July 5 (Copa América) and July 6 (Euro Cup)

Time: Doors 5:30 pm (Friday) and 8:30 am (Saturday)

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register for Copa América and Euro Cup Watch Parties online

What: Hoop, there it is! Vancouver’s top basketball players are gathering in Yaletown this weekend for an epic tournament, and there’s still time for you to enter.

Full Court 21 Canada (FC21CA) is kicking off its Canadian season at David Lam Park Basketball Courts on Saturday, July 6.

“The world’s most unique basketball tournament” is played 1 v 5, meaning multiple players on the court simultaneously but no teammates. And there’s a big prize on the line for all ballers to compete for.

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 9 am (Youth Skill Development Mini-Camp), 11 am (on-site registration opens), 1 pm (games start)

Where: David Lam Park Basketball Courts — 1300 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $50 plus fees, register online

What: The Indian Summer Festival showcases 80 artists in exciting shows ranging from live concerts to insightful discussions, stunning visual arts displays and more.

The 10-day artistic exploration invites guests to search for the beauty of contradictions with the theme of Paradox. There will also be an opening night kickoff party with delicious bites, performances by Shruti Ramani and DJ duo Lil India, and more.

When: July 4 to 14, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Talk about a hiss-terical show. Three brave comedians will share the stage with three live snakes for a chaotic evening of comedy at Little Mountain Gallery.

The snakes will be securely handled and contained, though the audience is warned that live reptiles will be present during the show. Anyone with ophidiophobia or allergies/sensitivities to snakes is asked to take this into consideration.

When: July 5, 2024

Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $18-$23 plus fees. Purchase Online

What: On Saturday, July 6, the Khatsahlano Street Party, a free annual celebration, will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s fourth avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

Attendees to the city’s largest free music and arts festival can #ShineYourLight with live musical performances, local artisans, an Indigenous Pavillion and cultural sharing, and beer gardens. Not to mention 50 food trucks to satisfy all of your culinary cravings!

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race return on Sunday, July 7. The event will feature high-speed races, children’s activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.

When: July 7, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place (False Creek next to Science World) — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: Get ready to dust off your boots for this summer’s Country Club, the ultimate blend of a country-themed musical fest and a showcase of great American and Canadian Whiskey cocktails.

American country star Tanner Adell, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album, will be headlining at the PNE Fairgrounds alongside Canadian country singer Jojo Mason.

Plus, for all the whiskey aficionados out there, Country Club will feature plenty of world-class whiskey vendors offering their best cocktails and selections.

When: July 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 for early bird pricing, purchase online