Everything you can do at the FREE Tour de Concord fest this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 3 2024, 10:15 pm
Everything you can do at the FREE Tour de Concord fest this weekend
Concord Pacific/Submitted

One of Vancouver’s fastest and most fun summer events is nearly here, and we’re ready to ride!

Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race will be held on Sunday, July 7, by False Creek.

Attendees will enjoy high-speed races, family-friendly activities, food vendors, a beer garden, and more.

Oh yeah, and the weather is looking nice and sunny, too!

 

To help you make the most of your Tour de Concord experience, here is a list of everything that you and your family can do at the festival this weekend.

Cheer on the racers

Tour de Concord features a variety of race categories, including amateur races, a Kids 3 to 12 Fun Track Lap, and men’s and women’s pro races. All of the action takes place on a fully contained and upgraded 900-metre cycling course.

There will also be a Charity Race in support of the St. Paul’s Foundation, with teams of three cyclists competing in an 8 km race to raise funds.

St. Paul’s Foundation raises funds for equipment, life-saving research, community programs, and other essential services at St. Paul’s and other Providence Health Care hospitals and long-term care homes in BC.

Tour de Concord

Concord Pacific/Submitted

Visit the expanded Family Zone

Attendees of the Free Family Bike Festival can check out bike vendors and displays, enjoy free popcorn for kids, and complimentary bike tune-ups and safety checks by Trek.

The festival also features Cycling BC’s newly expanded HopOn bike obstacle course, live showcases by Zero Gravity Trials, games, and bike and helmet decorating for children ages 3 to 12.

Make sure to stop by the Concord tent to learn how Concord Pacific is making deposits easier and home ownership more accessible.

Kids can go for a spin

The professional course will be open on Sunday morning for children to go for a ride. The Kids Rides’ fun track laps begin at 11:45 am, right before the first pro race begins shortly after 12 noon.

Tour de Concord

Concord Pacific/Submitted

Win amazing prizes

Guests are encouraged to register online and check in on-site for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including Trek gift cards, a staycation at the Westin Bayshore with a visit to VIDA Spa, and Samsara Women’s Apparel. Over thousands of dollars in giveaways are to be won.

Tour De Concord Vancouver – Free Family Bike Festival

When: July 7, 2024
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: Concord Pacific Place (False Creek next to Science World) — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free; register online

Daily Hive

