World's most unique basketball tournament coming to Vancouver this weekend

Hoop, there it is! Vancouver’s top basketball players are gathering in Yaletown this weekend for an epic tournament, and there’s still time for you to enter.

Full Court 21 Canada (FC21CA) is kicking off its Canadian season at David Lam Park Basketball Courts on Saturday, July 6.

“The world’s most unique basketball tournament” is played 1 v 5, meaning multiple players on the court simultaneously but no teammates.

And there’s a big prize on the line for all ballers to compete for.

“We couldn’t be more enthused about setting off the tour in Vancouver, especially with two well-known local playground hoops heroes having won the last two of FC21CA four consecutive FC21 All World championships in New York City against players from around the globe,” said Will Strickland, FC21CA director of operations – North America, in a release. “This is Ground Zero for our dominance in the event.

“It is an incredible way to start off summer and always great to be back outside again, celebrating the ethos of playground basketball via the genesis of your hoops experience.”

FC21CA 2024 – VNCVR is open to men, women and gender-neutral players of all skill levels. The age categories are teens 14 to 17, and adults 18+.

The fun begins with a youth skill development mini-camp for ages 5 to 13 from 9 to 10:30 am. Participants can learn drills to enhance their skills in the free activity.

On-site registration for the tournament starts at 11 am with the 15-minute games starting in the early afternoon. Registration can also be done online.

There are three to seven players on the court per game. As there are no teammates, multiple defenders will guard whichever player has the ball.

The game’s winner will be the first player to score at least 21 points, or whoever has the highest score at the end of playing time.

Several great prizes will be up for grabs at FC21CA 2024 – VNCVR, including a trip to New York City where the winner will compete against players from around the world in August.

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 9 am (Youth Skill Development Mini-Camp), 11 am (on-site registration opens), 1 pm (games start)

Where: David Lam Park Basketball Courts — 1300 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $50 plus fees, register online