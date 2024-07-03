Vancouver's free Greek food and culture festival returns this week

One of the city’s most delicious summer events is returning for its 37th year of food, entertainment, and family fun starting this week.

Vancouver Greek Summerfest, happening at Boundary Road and East 29th Avenue on the Burnaby border, takes place from July 4 to 7 and July 11 to 14.

The annual celebration includes live bands, cultural performances, and more. And yes, there will be a ton of mouthwatering Greek dishes to discover.

The first Vancouver Greek Summerfest took place in 1987 and has since grown to draw thousands of attendees each year.

This year’s entertainment lineup includes Greek dancers and bouzouki players, legendary musicians like Celtic artist Pat Chessel and country band Whiskey Down, live DJs, and more. Check out the full entertainment schedule online.

When it comes to food, patrons can expect a plethora of yummy Greek eats. Highlights include appetizers like spanakopita and kalamari served with tzatziki, and entrees like souvlaki and gyros.

Save room for dessert, with options including loukoumades, bougatsa, and baklava. There will also be a variety of vegan options and beverages for purchase.

Admission is free and the event is also a fundraiser, so make sure to bring your appetite to this Vancouver summer food tradition.

When: July 4 to 7 and July 11 to 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Thursdays and Sundays), 11 am to late (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Cost: Free