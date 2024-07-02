EventsArtsDH Community PartnershipCurated

Vancouver's Indian Summer Festival returns with 80+ artists this week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 2 2024, 10:42 pm
Vancouver's Indian Summer Festival returns with 80+ artists this week
Indian Summer Festival/Submitted

The transformative power of the arts will be showcased when the Indian Summer Festival (ISF) celebrates its 14th anniversary starting this week.

From June 4 to 14, ISF presents a series of 13 curated events exploring the theme of Paradox through music, art installations, and more.

According to Pawan Deol, executive director of programming for the Indian Summer Festival, this year’s theme was inspired by teachings prevalent across many South Asian cultures.

“Truth isn’t necessarily singular or uniform,” explained Deol in a release. “Instead, multiple, seemingly contradictory truths can coexist simultaneously.

“Writers, musicians, poets, visual artists, and interdisciplinary visionaries will contemplate the paradox of many truths as a means to deeply understand the world and our place within it, all coming together at Indian Summer to ignite powerful possibilities forged through boundless imagination.”

Indian Summer Festival

Indian Summer Festival/Submitted

ISF 2024 will showcase over 80 artists in 13 events over 10 days. These performers and creators represent many Vancouver communities, including South Asian, Black, Indigenous, and more.

This year’s festival also features a strong female presence and a diverse program that elevates queer and 2SLGBTQIA+ voices.

Highlights of ISF include An Evening with ALOK, a mélange of comedy, lecture and performance with renowned gender non-conforming artist ALOK Vaid-Menon; The Last Prayer Bead: Poetry, Story and Song with Arthur “Rickydoc” Flowers, and trailblazing South Asian contemporary musicians Arushi Jain, Sheherazaad and Piu: In Concert.

Indian Summer Festival

Indian Summer Festival/Submitted

There will also be an opening night kickoff party on July 4 at Performance Works, with delicious bites, performances by Shruti Ramani and DJ duo Lil India, and more to start the festival off on the right foot.

Guests can also check out Boca Del Lupo’s Drift by Kimira Reddy on Granville Island from July 6 to 14. Boca Del Lupo’s latest work in the Micro Performance series is copresented by the Indian Summer Arts Festival and is a thought-provoking installation at Ocean Artworks that invites visitors to consider life’s biggest paradoxes.

Indian Summer Festival

When: July 4 to 14, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Various, purchase tickets and passes online

