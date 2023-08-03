20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: August 4 to 7

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The BC Day long weekend is upon us, and there’s so much to see and do!

Make the most of your time with our roundup of 20 great events happening around Metro Vancouver from August 4 to 7. Pride Parade, Mural Festival, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with an expanded festival and new parade route for 2023.

VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concord Pacific Place and takes place on August 5 and 6. Pride Weekend’s signature Parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023 (Festival), August 6, 2023 (Parade)

Time: Various times

Where: Creekside Park, Concord Community Park and Concord Pacific Place (Festival). The parade will start at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and end at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

Cost: Free

Vancouver Black Pride What: Afroqueer YVR is a QTBIPOC inclusive event that celebrates the Black LGBTQIA+ community by holding space for queer, femme, trans, genderqueer, and non-gender-conforming Black people. The fifth annual event will be held at 1100 Bute Street and features an all-black lineup of DJs, dancers, vendors, security, and staff. When: August 5, 2023

Time: 5 pm to midnight

Where: 1100 Bute Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45, purchase online Grey Goose presents The Lawn Club What: Grey Goose is bringing The Lawn Club experience to Vancouver. This pétanque experience will run for a total of seven days, with guests given the chance to play a game of lawn bowling while enjoying cocktails and canapés. The lawn bowling portion of the event will feature a 45-minute round of pétanque, with a refreshing Grey Goose vodka soda or spritz cocktail to keep you cool while you play. Groups can stay at the private and stylish clubhouse for up to two hours after playing, with more drinks available for purchase as well as a selection of chef-made French crêpes. When: Now until August 7, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Lot 039, 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 per person; buy tickets here

What: The Vancouver Whitecaps’ march to international supremacy continues this week when they take on a powerhouse team from Mexico’s top league.

Tigres UANL, the CONCACAF Champions in 2020, will play the Whitecaps at BC Place on Friday, August 4, in the Round of 32. It’s the latest match for both teams in the Leagues Cup, a “World Cup-style” tournament that runs until August 19.

When: August 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

The Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event, this year.

When: Every Friday until September 15,

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Million Dollar Quartet, a rocking jukebox musical inspired by true events that brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis together for one time only. The show is packed with memorable hits, including “That’s Alright,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” and more.

When: Various dates until August 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $39, purchase online

What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2023, taking place from August 4 to 13, has announced that it will feature over 20 new murals across Metro Vancouver.

VMF will also host daily mural tours, curator talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party during its final weekend, and more for all ages to enjoy.

When: August 4 to 13, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music at Sea to Sky Gondola. The popular attraction is hosting a variety of acclaimed musicians throughout the summer, including Bluesberry Jam on August 4, Jocelyn Pettit Band on August 11, Los Duendes on August 18, and Ruckus Deluxe on August 25.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023 (no concert on September 1)

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Free with a season pass or day ticket

What: The Vancouver Dyke March and Festival happens on August 5 on Commercial Drive and is a celebration that centres the experiences of those whose gender identity or expression intersects with their sexual orientation to further marginalize them within the wider LGBTQIA2S+ community.

Everyone is welcome to join the march starting from McSpadden Park at noon and then down Commercial Drive to Grandview Park. The festival will feature live performances, vendors, art creation, and more.

When: August 5, 2023

Time: 11 am meeting at McSpadden Park. Depart McSpadden Park at noon. Festival at Grandview Park from 12:30 to 5 pm

Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive, Vancouver; Grandview Park – 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver,

Cost: Free

What: One of Canada’s largest and longest-running community arts festivals is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it promises a lineup of food and entertainment for all.

The 47th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 5 and 6 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).

Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The second annual Happyland Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, Happyland features an epic lineup of performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Trixie Mattel, Pabllo Vittar with Alaska, Slayyyter, and Priyanka.

The big event will be hosted by Venus, with attendees also enjoying performances from the cast of ENBY6 ft. PM, Venus, Rogue, Kara Juku, MX Bukuru and Amy Grindhouse, Softieshan, and Mygayhusband. Tickets include access to Playland.

When: August 6, 2023

Time: Doors 4:30 pm, show 5 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza this summer. Music lovers can enjoy nine nights of free concerts throughout August, including Half Moon Run, Steph Strings, and The Original Wailers.

Each evening’s programming begins at 6:30 pm with live opening DJ sets. Headlining performers take the stage at 7:30 pm.

When: Every Thursday and Friday until August 31, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: The fourth annual Richmond Sunflower Festival will welcome guests to its over 20 acres of sunflowers, dahlias, and gladiolas starting on Saturday, August 5.

Open for as long as the flowers are blooming, the festival features over 90 varieties of stunning flowers as well as plenty of Instagram-worthy spots.

When: August 5, 2023, for as long as the flowers are blooming

Time: 1 to 8 pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10 am to 8 pm (weekends and holidays)

Where: Richmond Country Farms – 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: Tickets are $12 on weekdays, $15 on weekends, and children three and under are free.

What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers, and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2+ community, and more.

When: Every Sunday, plus extra dates during Pride from August 3 to 7, 2023

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts outside the Robert Lee YMCA on Burrard Street.

Cost: $32, purchase online

What: The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday until August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

In addition to DJs and live music, the temporary summer patio will offer a chill space to enjoy sips and snacks right in the heart of Vancouver.

When: Every Thursday and Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserve a table online

What: The evenings are getting warmer in Metro Vancouver, which means it’s the perfect season to watch a movie outdoors. Good thing that the City of Burnaby is bringing back Summer Cinema to Civic Square throughout August.

When: Every Friday from August 4 to September 1, 2023, plus Saturday, August 26

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Civic Square by Bob Prittie Library – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby (except August 26, which is at Edmonds Park – 7433 Humphries Avenue, Burnaby)

Cost: Free

What: A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2023 season on weekends starting Saturday, June 10, and daily starting Saturday, June 24.

Cultus Lake opened in 1984 and is locally owned and operated. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to enjoy a summer day.

When: Now until September 4, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The 1931 Gallery Bistro at Vancouver Art Gallery will be offering a whole new reason to check out the patio space after seeing an exhibition, as visitors will be able to enjoy the patio every Friday night from 5 to 8 pm.

The 1931 Gallery Bistro usually closes at 4 pm, so this is a rare chance to spend a romantic summer evening on the patio space – plus, admission tickets to the gallery will get you a free drink!

When: Every Friday night until August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 1931 Gallery Bistro, Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

What: BC Place is hosting its first-ever Pride Pitstop with parade and festivalgoers invited to enjoy the beer garden located at Gate E on the outer concourse. Refresh yourself with on-site food trucks and drink service, as well as photo ops and live music by DJ O Show.

You can also head inside Gate E to find additional food and beverage options as well as access indoor washrooms.

When: August 6, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Gate E at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Serate in Piazza is a magical dinner, dancing, and live music evening every Friday at the Italian Cultural Centre. You can register online for these events, which are free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

When: Every Friday night throughout the summer

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre, 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online