Porter Airlines to launch new daily Vancouver to Montreal route

There will soon be another direct, non-stop option between Vancouver and Montreal.

Porter Airlines has announced it will be the newest player on the route between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

The new daily roundtrip service will launch on April 11, 2024, with flights departing YUL at 5 pm and arriving at 7:46 pm. From YVR, flights leave at 8:05 am and land at 4 pm.

Porter Airlines first began serving YVR in February 2023 with a direct, non-stop route reaching Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). Its YVR-YYZ service now flies frequently, typically making three to five roundtrips daily.

Early this fall, Porter Airlines also launched a daily roundtrip service between Victoria International Airport (YYJ) and YYZ.

Porter Airlines uses a fleet of new generation Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which seat 132 passengers and carry a two-by-two configuration to eliminate less comfortable middle seats. Porter is also known for its higher calibre of creature comforts, including complimentary premium snacks, beer and wine in glassware, and free, fast WiFi for all passengers.

“It is great to see Porter Airlines introduce service between Montreal and Vancouver. As one of our busiest markets within Canada, this will provide passengers with an additional option on the route,” said Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of Vancouver International Airport, in a statement.

Currently, the route between Vancouver and Montreal is served by Air Canada, which typically flies three or four roundtrips daily, and Lynx Air, which operates one roundtrip on select days of the week.

In addition to the new Vancouver service, Porter Airlines announced today it will launch daily roundtrip flights to link YUL with Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG). These routes will also begin in Spring 2024.

YVR Airport New Flights 2022-2024